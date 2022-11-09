7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Gather the family for Autumn Pot Roast With Root Vegetables (see recipe) for a perfect fall feast. Serve with a romaine salad and dinner rolls. Top pound cake with blueberries for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough beef, gravy and vegetables for Monday and enough cake for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Use the beef and gravy leftovers for Hot Roast Beef Sandwiches on whole-grain bread. Heat the leftover vegetables to go alongside. Serve with a mixed green salad. Pears are dessert.

TUESDAY: For a meatless meal, try flavor- and fiber-packed Spaghetti With Garlicky Kale and Tomatoes (see recipe). Add a romaine salad with sliced eggs and crusty rolls. Top the leftover cake with chocolate ice cream for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Give the food budget a rest and serve economical Pulled Pork: In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, whisk together ½ cup apricot preserves and 1 tablespoon cider vinegar. Stir in 1 thinly sliced red onion. Season a well-trimmed 2 ½-pound boneless pork shoulder with 2 teaspoons cumin. Nestle pork among onions. Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours, or high 5 to 6 hours. Remove pork; using two forks, shred meat and stir back into mixture in cooker. To serve, arrange pork on whole-grain hamburger buns. Top with sliced jalapenos if desired. Serve with baked chips. You'll enjoy apple slices for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough pulled pork for Friday.

THURSDAY: You won't have any trouble convincing the kids to try Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake (see recipe). Serve with celery sticks with peanut butter and raisins. For dessert, watch them slurp up a Spiced Pumpkin Smoothie. For two or three servings, place 1 cup ice, ½ cup milk, 1/3 cup canned pumpkin puree, 1 tablespoon honey and pinch of nutmeg in a blender. Blend until smooth and frothy.

FRIDAY: Make it quick tonight and heat the leftover pulled pork. Serve it over toasted cornbread squares. Add a packaged green salad. A little brownie can be your dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough brownies for Saturday.

SATURDAY: Invite friends and enjoy Shrimp Puttanesca: Cook 12 ounces fettuccine according to package directions; drain. Use a vegetable peeler and remove 4 strips of zest from a lemon; thinly slice the zest. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Season 1 pound large shrimp (peeled and deveined) with ¼ teaspoon coarse salt and cook, tossing occasionally, for 3 minutes. Add ½ cup halved Kalamata olives, 1 tablespoon capers and the zest; toss to combine. Add 2 cups marinara sauce and simmer 4 minutes or until the shrimp are opaque throughout. Toss with fettuccine. Serve with a Caesar salad and garlic bread. For dessert, top leftover brownies with leftover ice cream and light whipped cream.

THE RECIPES

Autumn Pot Roast With Root Vegetables

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 clove garlic, minced

½ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon lemon pepper

1 (3 to 3 ½-pound) boneless beef roast

1 tablespoon canola oil

8 small red potatoes, halved

2 large carrots, cut into 2 ½-by-½-inch pieces

2 large parsnips, cut into 2 ½-by-½-inch pieces

1 small leek, cut into 1 ½-inch pieces

1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 3 tablespoons cold water

Combine oregano, garlic, salt and lemon pepper; press onto beef pot roast.

Heat oil in stock pot on medium. Brown pot roast; pour off drippings. Add ¾ cup water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 hours. Add vegetables; continue cooking, covered, 30 to 45 minutes or until pot roast and vegetables are fork tender. Remove pot roast and vegetables; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Measure and return 2 cups cooking liquid to stock pot. Stir in cornstarch mixture; cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened and bubbly. Carve pot roast; serve with vegetables and sauce.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 286 calories, 33 g protein, 10 g fat, 18 g carbohydrate, 98 mg cholesterol, 201 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

■ ■ ■

Spaghetti With Garlicky Kale and Tomatoes

6 ounces whole-grain spaghetti

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

1 /8 teaspoon pepper

8 cups kale, stems removed, leaves torn into bite-size pieces

2 pints grape tomatoes, halved

1 /3 cup chopped roasted almonds

¼ cup grated pecorino cheese, plus more for serving

Cook pasta according to package directions; reserve ¼ cup cooking water, drain pasta and return to pot.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until onions begin to brown. Add kale; cook 2 to 3 minutes, tossing frequently, until tender. Add tomatoes; cook 1 to 2 more minutes, tossing frequently. To pasta pot, add kale mixture, almonds, pecorino and reserved cooking water to taste; toss to combine. Serve with additional pecorino.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 335 calories, 13 g protein, 14 g fat, 46 g carbohydrate, 4 mg cholesterol, 259 mg sodium and 8 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

■ ■ ■

Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake

1 to 1¼ pounds lean ground beef or ground turkey

1 cup shredded carrot

1 (15.5-ounce) can sloppy Joe sauce

1 (15-ounce) can undrained chili beans

1 (20.4-ounce) package refrigerated hash browns

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

In a large nonstick skillet on medium-high, cook beef and carrot 6 to 7 minutes or until beef is no longer pink and carrot is tender. Stir in sloppy Joe sauce and beans. Spoon mixture into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top evenly with potatoes. Cover with foil; bake 30 minutes. Uncover; coat potatoes with cooking spray. Bake 10 to 15 more minutes or until browned and crisp. Sprinkle with cheese; bake 5 more minutes or until cheese melts.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with 95% lean beef and reduced-fat cheese) contains approximately 324 calories, 25 g protein, 11 g fat, 33 g carbohydrate, 52 mg cholesterol, 811 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com