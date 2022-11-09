Arkansas Republicans cruise to U.S. House victories





Republicans representing Arkansas' four U.S. House of Representatives districts won their respective races in Tuesday's midterm elections, with each member winning their contests by sizeable margins.

U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman were favored in their races as Republicans across the country eyed regaining control of the House with hopes of winning the U.S. Senate. Tuesday's election marked the first general election with Arkansas' new congressional map, which raised questions because lawmakers split Pulaski County -- the state's most populous county -- between three congressional districts.

Crawford, R-Jonesboro, looked set to defeat state Rep. Monte Hodges of Blytheville in the 1st Congressional District contest, securing Crawford's bid for a seventh term on Capitol Hill. The 1st District covers 30 counties, including counties along the state's eastern border and eastern Pulaski County.

With 77% of votes counted, the unofficial returns were:

Crawford 118,168

Hodges 42,521

Crawford serves as the vice Republican chairman of the House Agriculture Committee in the current Congress. He also is a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Hill, the Little Rock Republican, faced two general election opponents in his bid for a fifth term representing the 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Quintessa Hathaway and Libertarian Michael White. The 2nd District includes central Arkansas and the counties of Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Perry, Saline, Van Buren and White, as well as sections of Pulaski County.

The Associated Press called the race for Hill at 9:05 p.m. With an estimated 90% of votes reported, the unofficial returns were:

Hill 130,670

Hathaway 79,906

White 10,245

Hill is a member of the Republican leadership team on the House Financial Services Committee, which handles matters related to banking and housing, as well as the Federal Reserve and agencies related to financial and housing matters.

Speaking to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Hill said Republicans made high inflation and the economy the "principal issue" of the midterm elections. He added Republicans are also focused on addressing border security, arguing President Joe Biden's administration has not done enough to deter people from entering the country illegally.

"As we go back to Washington, if we win the majority, we're going to be focused on trying to look for changes there with President Biden," Hill noted Tuesday evening.

Hill said there are opportunities for Biden to sign legislation simultaneously addressing Republican goals. Hill was the lead sponsor of a bill prohibiting the Treasury Department from engaging in transactions involving certain international financial assets held by Russia and Belarus. The Treasury would also need to take steps opposing financial assistance to both countries amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden signed the bill last month.

While Hill commented on the bill's approval, he emphasized Republicans also want to address its issues with the Biden administration's positions.

"We want to take actions that we think would fight inflation, which are going back to pre-pandemic spending levels and priorities and debates, unleash American energy so that we get back up to pre-pandemic energy production in the country, and that we don't smother the private sector with some of Joe Biden's regulatory proposals and his new taxes," he stated.

Part of the legislative strategy of a Republican-controlled House, according to Hill, will involve increasing oversight of the Biden administration. The congressman cited the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June limiting the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate air emissions as crucial in understanding and curbing the White House's power; justices sided with West Virginia and other Republican-led states in ruling the agency does not have broad authority to regulate emissions from fossil fueled-fired powered plants.

"Do [government agencies] have the statutory authority for the rulemakings they're proposing?" he said. "I think you'll see us hold hearings on the performance of the administration in Federal Reserve policy, on the border, [and] in military and national security policy."

Womack, the former mayor of Rogers, held the lead in his bid for a seventh House term. Democrat Lauren Mallett-Hays and Libertarian Michael Kalagias challenged Womack in the 3rd District contest.

The 3rd Congressional District is northwest Arkansas and includes Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison and Washington counties in addition to northern Sebastian County.

AP called the race at 9:37 p.m. With an estimated 99% of votes reported, the unofficial results:

Womack 141,959

Mallett-Hays 73,242

Kalagias 7,626

Womack serves on the House Appropriations Committee, in which he is the ranking member of the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee.

Westerman succeeded in his bid for a fifth term representing Arkansas' 4th Congressional District.

Westerman, a Republican from Hot Springs, held a sizeable lead over Democrat John White and Libertarian Gregory Maxwell of Dover. The district stretches into northwest Arkansas and includes southwestern parts of the state and southern Pulaski County.

With an estimated 93% of votes counted, the unofficial results were:

Westerman 143,966

White 54,331

Maxwell 5,693

Tuesday's election featured a late development involving the state Democratic Party's renouncement of White following his performance in an Oct. 17 Arkansas PBS debate. White stated he did not believe President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and downplayed former President Donald Trump's influence on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Westerman serves as the ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee. If Republicans take control of the House, Westerman is set to serve as the committee's chairman in the next Congress. He is already pressing the Biden administration about its regulatory authority; he sent letters to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack related to rulemaking. Westerman also cited the U.S. Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. EPA.

"[T]he Biden administration has largely relied on executive orders to advance its radical agenda," Westerman wrote to Raimondo on Monday.

"For example, in his first, President Biden issued more executive orders and approved more major rules than any recent president. Such reliance on the administrative state undermines our system of government."

The Arkansas General Assembly approved a new congressional map in October 2021 in light of the 2020 census. States must approve new congressional districts every 10 years to reflect population changes. One significant difference between the former and current maps involves Pulaski County, which leans Democratic; lawmakers agreed to split the county into the 1st, 2nd and 4th districts rather than keep it in the 2nd District like the former map.

The move triggered concerns about undermining minority voters to guarantee four safe Republican districts. Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed the new map to take effect without his signature, noting groups could challenge the map in court. A federal judicial panel last month dismissed a complaint arguing the map violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965.



