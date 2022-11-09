Arkansas Republicans maintain supermajority in state Senate

Republicans appeared to retain their supermajority in the Arkansas Senate with unofficial results showing the party leading in at least 16 contested races on Tuesday.

All 35 state Senate seats were up for election Tuesday.

Candidates ran uncontested races in 14 districts, two of which went to Democrats and 12 to Republicans.

Republicans went into the election in control of 27 seats. Democrats held seven seats and independents held one.

By maintaining a three-fourths majority in either chamber of the legislature, Republicans will be able to pass appropriation bills without Democratic support.

A primary aim for Democrats during this election was chipping away at these majorities, Grant Tennille, chair of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, said Tuesday. But finding candidates, especially in Republican strongholds, proved a challenge for the party.

"Candidate recruitment is harder when you are in this sort of situation," said Tennille. "You talk to Democrats and they will say you need to run someone in every seat. There is not someone to run in every seat, and we have to build back toward that."

This year's election marked the first since legislative district lines were redrawn after the 2020 U.S. census.

To ensure at least half of the Senate is up for election every cycle, newly elected senators will draw lots to determine the length of their first term. Half of the chamber will receive regular four-year terms and the rest will serve one-time, two-year terms.

On Tuesday, state Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, was locked in a tight race with Democratic challenger Allison Sweatman and Libertarian Noah Jones.

With 83% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

English 13,804

Sweatman 11,936

Jones 798

English, a self-described commonsense conservative, was sworn into the Senate in 2013. She co-chairs the Joint Performance Review Committee and the Legislative Council's Higher Education Subcommittee.

And, in a closely-watched race in east Arkansas, District 9, which includes parts of Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee and Phillips counties, state Rep. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna, was within dozens of votes of Republican Terry Fuller.

With an estimated 45% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Murdock 4,600

Fuller 4,580

The race for the District 9 seat opened up after state Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, said earlier this year he would not run for reelection.

In Senate District 2, Camden Republican Matt Stone appeared to retain the seat for Republicans, leading Democrat Garry Smith, a former member of the Arkansas House of Representatives.

With an estimated 73% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Stone 13,838

Smith 5,427

District 2 was left as an open seat after Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, announced he would not run for reelection. District 2 covers a large swath of central-south Arkansas.

In a central Arkansas race, Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, held a comfortable lead against Republican challenger Beth Mason.

With an estimated 99% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Tucker 21,822

Mason 11,745

And, Democratic State Rep. Fred Love of Little Rock, held a significant lead over Libertarian Charles Guidry in the race for Senate District 15.

With 85% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Love 15,958

Guidry 2,561

The race for District 15 opened up after Sen. Joyce Elliott had to step down due to term limits.

In District 17, incumbent Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, pushed ahead of Democrat David Barber.

With an estimated 92% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Johnson 15,103

Barber 11,089

In District 4, Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, maintained a significant lead over independent challenger Lonny M. Goodwin.

With an estimated 98% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Hickey 17,692

Goodwin 4,674

Hickey is serving as president pro tempore of the Senate. District 4 covers the far southwest corner of the state.

And, Republican Justice of the Peace Matt McKee held a comfortable margin against Democrat Courtney Warwick McKee in the race for District 6.

With an estimated 99% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Matt McKee 20,311

Warwick McKee 9,019

Matt McKee advanced to the General Election after defeating state Sen. Bill Sample in a primary race.

In District 16, state Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, led Libertarian Jaron Salazar by a significant margin.

With an estimated 67% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Hammer 14,657

Salazar 4,829

Also, in District 18, Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, pulled well ahead of challengers James Burk, a Libertarian, and Nick Cartwright, a Democrat.

With an estimated 99% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Dismang 21,626

Cartwright 4,381

Burk 880

In Senate District 27, atate Rep. Justin Boyd appeared to hold the seat for Republicans against Democrat Becky Ward.

With an estimated 87% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Boyd 11,576

Ward 6,566

The race for District 27 opened up after Sen. Mathew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, announced his run for Arkansas treasurer.

Republican Bryan B. King held a considerable margin against Democrat Jim Wallace in the race for District 28.

With an estimated 72% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

King 15,164

Wallace 5,089

King advanced to Tuesday's election after defeating Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, in a primary race.

Sen. Dan Sullivan R-Jonesboro appeared to have fended off Democratic challenger Chenoa Summers.

With an estimated 99% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Sullivan 12,940

Summers 7,807

Information for this article was contributed by Lara Farrar of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.