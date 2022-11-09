Bentonville City Council members lead early voting in three of four races

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council's four position 1 seats were up for election Tuesday with three current members trying to retain their seats and two newcomers vying for the Ward 1 seat.

The nonpartisan City Council is made up of eight members, two members per ward. Council members are elected at-large in the city but represent wards. Members must live in the ward they represent. Council members receive $808 per month.

Winners receive a four-year term.

As of press time, only early and absentee votes were in.

Ward 1, Position 1

Allyson de la Houssaye and Beckie Seba were on the ballot for the seat.

Tim Robinson, a council member since 2015, didn't seek reelection.

Partial and unofficial results show Seba leading de la Houssaye.

Early vote totals are:

Seba 4,789 (57%)

De la Houssaye 3,680 (43%)

The biggest issues facing the city in the next five years are personal property rights, housing and infrastructure, Seba said.

"Affordability is an issue, however, and the mayor and City Council must adapt to the growing population by studying and implementing ways to increase density, while adequately planning for increased traffic, stormwater and the need for city services."

Ward 2, Position 1

Cindy Acree faced Ragan Hensley in a bid for her third term in the Ward 2, Position 1 seat.

Early and unofficial results show Acree leading Hensley.

Early vote totals are:

Acree 5,082 (62%)

Hensley 3,148 (38%)

Acree, 66, is CEO of Habitat for Humanity Benton County. Hensley, 39, is a merchant at the Sam's Club Home Office.

Issues the city faces include affordable housing and maintaining the culture of a small-town atmosphere amid unprecedented growth, Acree said. The city must provide a plan for integrated development that does not group high-end housing in one area and lower-end housing in outer parts of the city.

"We can't abandon an emphasis on single-family homes," she said.

Ward 3, Position 1

Aubrey Patterson ran for a third full term on the council against Tyler Masters.

Early and unofficial results show Patterson leading Masters.

Early vote totals are:

Patterson 5,306 (64%)

Masters 3,021 (36%)

Patterson, 43, is a teacher at Bentonville High School. Masters, 33, is manager of people operations at Stratice LLC in Bentonville.

Rapid growth over the next five years is the city's greatest challenge, Patterson said. The city is working on 22 street projects, 23 drainage projects, a library expansion, three major public safety projects and multiple new parks and park renovations, she said.

Ward 4, Position 1

Octavio Sanchez was seeking to retain his council seat, but former council member Tom Hoehn wanted back in the game.

Sanchez has served on the council since 2015. Hoehn was appointed to the council in July 2017 to fill a vacancy, but resigned a few months later upon taking a new job.

Early and unofficial results show Sanchez leading Hoehn.

Early vote totals are:

Sanchez 5,426 (63%)

Hoehn 3,210 (37%)

Sanchez, 70, retired in 2021 as a database administrator for Walmart. Hoehn, 62, is executive vice president for digital and social at 4media group.

Traffic may be the biggest issue the city will continue to face in the foreseeable future, Sanchez said. The city must continue to address roads and bike trails, the timing of traffic lights and promoting good manners of drivers, bikers and pedestrians, he said.

"Public transportation is part of the solution, but it is expensive and sometimes difficult to accept due to its current limited offerings. City funding needs to continue supporting it," Sanchez said.