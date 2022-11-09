Body of woman discovered in lake

The Garland County sheriff's office is investigating after a woman's body was found Tuesday morning in Lake Hamilton at the Hamilton Point Condos, 5000 Central Ave., according to a news release.

At around 7 a.m., patrol deputies were notified that condominium residents had found a body in the lake, sheriff's Sgt. John Schroeder said in the release.

Patrol deputies and the Criminal Investigation Division located an unidentified white female floating in the water. The Garland County coroner's office responded to the scene and an investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, Schroeder said. The Lake Hamilton Fire Department and LifeNet personnel also responded.