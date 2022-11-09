Bogus climate goals get U.N.’s ire

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- Companies pledging to obtain net zero emissions better make sure they've got a credible plan and aren't just making false promises, United Nations experts say in a new report urging tough standards on emissions-cutting vows.

Released Tuesday at the U.N.'s flagship climate conference this year in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, the expert report sets out a number of strict recommendations for businesses, banks, and local governments making net zero pledges to ensure their promises amount to meaningful action, instead of "bogus" assurances.





Countries are not included in the group's scope as their emissions-cutting commitments remain detailed in the 2015 Paris climate deal. The group of 17 high-level experts called their Tuesday report a road map to prevent net zero promises from being "undermined by false claims, ambiguity and 'greenwash.'"

During last year's climate summit, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres appointed the group to draw up principles and recommendations aimed at clarifying confusion around a growing number of net zero claims made by businesses and organizations.

There's been little transparency or uniform standards when it comes to net zero pledges, resulting in a boom in the number of hard-to-verify claims, the U.N. experts and environmental groups say.

"Using bogus 'net zero' pledges to cover up massive fossil fuel expansion is reprehensible. It is rank deception," Guterres said Tuesday at the climate summit, COP27. "This toxic cover-up could push our world over the climate cliff. The sham must end."

Since the 2015 Paris Agreement set a global target of limiting temperature increases to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, there's been a groundswell of support for the concept of "net zero" emissions -- the process of drastically cutting greenhouse gases and canceling out the rest -- as the main way to meet that goal.

So-called nonstate actors include corporations, investors, and local and regional governments, which aren't covered by the Paris Agreement. Their voluntary carbon-cutting pledges must be "ambitious, have integrity and transparency, be credible and fair," the experts said in their new report.

Among 10 specific recommendations in the report, businesses can't claim net zero emissions if they continue to invest in deforestation or other environmentally destructive projects, or build new fossil fuel supplies. And they can't buy cheap carbon-offset credits "that often lack integrity instead of immediately cutting their own emissions."

Guterres said he was deeply concerned about lack of "standards, regulations and rigor" in the market for voluntary carbon credits. Climate experts say offsets can be problematic because there's no guarantee they'll deliver on reducing emissions.





Lobbying to undermine ambitious government climate policies is a no-no, the experts said. And companies can't focus only on emissions they generate directly from, say, manufacturing but have to include all of the carbon dioxide spewed while sourcing supply chains for parts and raw materials.

"I think these are kind of no-nonsense, practical things that a regular person would expect," said Catherine McKenna, who leads the group that wrote the report.

The guidelines would help consumers who "want to choose products that are good for the environment and mean that the company is tackling climate action" and young people looking for jobs who "don't want to work for climate laggards," McKenna said.

Business, environmental and corporate watchdog groups generally supported the proposals.

"This surge of interest from the corporate sector to zero out emissions is truly inspiring," said Ani Dasgupta, CEO of the World Resources Institute, an environmental think tank, cautioning that "any corporate net-zero targets with loopholes or weak guardrails would put our planet and billions of people in peril."

To keep Earth from warming less than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, the U.N. says global carbon dioxide emissions must peak by 2025, fall by nearly half by 2030, and to reach net zero emissions by the middle of the century.

Climate experts say the only way to do that now is to reduce the amount of heat trapping greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere and balance out any remaining emissions by permanently removing them, through planting trees or by implementing technologies yet untested at scale, such as capturing carbon emissions at factory smokestacks and storing them underground.

Along the way, the net zero concept has become a corporate buzzword for companies and groups seeking to burnish their "green" credentials, although environmental activists worry it's becoming greenwashing.