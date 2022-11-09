Capitol & Scott: Midterm election recap with Skip Rutherford

With high voter turnout and some surprising results across the country, the 2022 midterm elections are almost over. Returns from some key races are not yet in, but outcomes indicate that Republicans did not gain as much ground as predicted in early polling.

Arkansans woke up to the state’s first female governor after Sarah Huckabee Sanders beat Democratic opponent Chris Jones. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge defeated liberal opponent Kelly Krout to become the first female lieutenant governor here. Republicans maintained firm control of the state’s legislature.

Voters did not pass an initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Constituents in Craighead County voted in favor of decreasing funding for public libraries there, which could pave the way for similar movements in Arkansas and elsewhere in the U.S.

To break down the results, the surprises and what it all could mean for the 2024 presidential election, Skip Rutherford, dean emeritus of the Clinton School of Public Service, joins Capitol & Scott the day after Election Day.

Rutherford served as a key advisor to former President Bill Clinton’s presidential campaigns and is an expert election pundit.

