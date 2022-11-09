Challengers Moore, Berna defeat sitting Fayetteville council members

FAYETTEVILLE -- Political newcomers defeated both sitting City Council members they faced in their elections Tuesday.

Sarah Moore won the Ward 2, Position 1 seat and Scott Berna won the Ward 3, Position 1 seat. Moore defeated Mark Kinion. Berna defeated Sloan Scroggin.

Complete but unofficial vote totals were:

Ward 2, Position 1

Moore^2,507 (59%)

Kinion^1,719 (41%)

Ward 3, Position 1

Berna^4,800 (53%)

Scroggin^4,322 (47%)

Both challengers were political newcomers. Moore, 42, is executive director of a local nonprofit and has said she wants to focus on community investment, equity and communication that includes more residents. Berna, 59, owns Nelson-Berna Funeral Home, Morris Chapel and Fairview Memorial Gardens.

Moore described herself as a mom and community advocate who has lived in the city since 1998. She serves as executive director of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, a nonprofit that seeks to build community healing.

Berna and his wife, Paula, have lived in Fayetteville since 1999. He grew up in Van Buren and has served as director or manager of several funeral homes in cities such as Fort Smith; Longview, Texas; and Oklahoma City. His son, Colby, and daughter, Calli, were athletes at Fayetteville High School.

Kinion, 65, has served on the council since 2011 and was its longest-serving member. Scroggin, 38, has served on the council since 2019.

Ward 2 includes the Dickson Street entertainment area and downtown square. Other notable landmarks include Wilson Park, the historic Washington-Willow neighborhood, Lewis Park, Woodland Junior High School and the University of Arkansas campus east of Garland Avenue.

Ward 3 encompasses the northeast part of town. It includes College Avenue north of Township Street, Crossover Road near Mission Boulevard, Root School, Butterfield Elementary, Gulley Park and Lake Fayetteville.

Only residents who live in the ward could vote to elect its council members. The municipal elections were nonpartisan.

City Council members serve four-year terms and earn $16,214.90 per year.

Scott Berna

