Christmas bonuses for city employees approved by Rogers City Council





ROGERS -- The City Council approved Christmas bonuses for city employees on Tuesday.

The $300 bonuses will go to all full-time and part-time city workers employed on Nov. 12.

The bonuses are meant to reward the employees for hard work that has led to the economic and social betterment of the city, according to the ordinance.

About $213,046 in funds -- $200,134 from the city's general fund reserves, $11,436 from the street fund reserves and $1,476 from the airport fund reserves -- will be used for the bonuses, according to the ordinance.

The annual employee bonus has been $300 for the last six years, according to finance director Casey Wilhelm.

In other business, the council also approved the purchase of a Dodge pickup for the Fire Department.

The city will buy the truck with $45,000 from its Act 988 fund reserves from Superior Chevrolet of Siloam Springs.

The council also tabled a final plat for a new subdivision of single-family homes in the southwest corner of town.

Each of the items were passed unanimously by the council at its meeting on Tuesday evening.




