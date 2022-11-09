A&P committee to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Nov. 14. The meeting will be held at the the A&P Commission office, 623 S. Main St., at The ARTSpace, according to a news release. Participants are asked to confirm their plans to attend. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121, or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Center offers veterans free lunch

In recognition of Veterans Day, lunch will be provided to veterans starting at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Office, 114 S. State St. The next Veterans Legal Clinic will also be held Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at the veterans center.

The lunch will honor the sacrifices many made for the nation in the name of freedom and democracy, according to a news release.

"On behalf of the Veterans Service Center, we thank you for your contributions and dedication to our event," a spokesman said.

Sponsors include Family Church at Pine Bluff, Jefferson County, City of Pine Bluff, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Art Department.

Covid-19 vaccine event set

A community covid-19 vaccine event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave., according to a news release.

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will participate in an organization-wide National Day of Service and Impact by partnering with Doctor's Orders and the city of Pine Bluff Advancing Health Literacy Program to provide the vaccine clinic. Details: pinebluffarlinksinc@gmail.com.

Smokeout event set

The community is invited to attend the Great American Smokeout Day observance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Indigo Blue Coffeehouse, 212 Barraque St. A press conference will take place at noon with a variety of presenters, according to a news release.

The observance is presented by the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas, in partnership with the Pine Bluff Wellness and Health Equity Coalition and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Minority Initiative Sub-Recipient Grant Office.

Free turkey sandwiches and chips will be provided by Indigo Blue Coffeehouse to the first 50 people who attend the press conference. This includes smokers who make a smoke-free pledge or get a carbon monoxide reading.

"The idea of serving turkey sandwiches comes from encouraging smokers to quit cold turkey," said Kim Jones Sneed, chair of the wellness and heath equity coalition's communications and education committee. "We're here to support individuals who decide to start their smoke-free journey with highly effective cessation resources."

Along with Jones Sneed, Smokeout Day participants will also include the Rev. Travis Harden, pastor of Greater Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff; Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, a Pine Bluff mayor's office representative, Dameon Bankston with a testimonial on Taking a One Day Stand; and Dr. Brian Campbell, a hematologist and oncologist with the Jefferson Regional Medical Center Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center at Pine Bluff.