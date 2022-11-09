Congress votes’ dust unsettled





WASHINGTON -- Republicans on Tuesday gained ground in their push to take control of the House, although Democrats appeared to be holding their own against hard-right GOP candidates in crucial districts as they grasped to defend their narrow majority. Key Senate races remained too close to call.

But far from the red wave that Republicans had forecast in the fight for control of Congress, early results indicated that Democrats had held off some of the bleakest forces that have historically left the president's party with sizable losses in midterm elections. It raised the specter of a narrow Republican majority in the House, shaped by an ascendant hard-right flank loyal to former President Donald Trump.





Early returns Tuesday night showed voters delivering a mixed verdict after an extraordinary election cycle that was driven, at least on the surface, by concerns about soaring inflation and rising crime, but played out amid a swirl of other factors: a deeply unpopular president, a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision upending abortion rights and the fallout from a right-wing insurrection -- with Trump and his influence looming over it all.

Control of the Senate might not be clear for days -- or weeks, with the possibility of a December runoff in Georgia.

Republican J.D. Vance, a venture capitalist and author of "Hillbilly Elegy," defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio's Senate race. In New Hampshire, Trump-styled Republican Don Bolduc failed to oust Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.





Lt. Gov. John Fetterman beat Mehmet Oz after a tumultuous Senate campaign in Pennsylvania.

Four other new senators were elected: Democrat Peter Welch of Vermont and Republicans Katie Britt of Alabama, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and Eric Schmitt of Missouri. They will replace retiring senators.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, a Democrat, was reelected in New York. Republican Sens. Rand Paul in Kentucky and Marco Rubio in Florida prevailed over their Democratic opponents. In Colorado, Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet also won reelection.

Republicans also maintained Senate seats in conservative South Carolina and Indiana, while Democrats held liberal Connecticut.

In the House, several new Republicans were elected in redrawn Florida districts. Joining them will be 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Frost -- the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a top ally of former President Donald Trump, won reelection in Georgia.

But Democrats held on in other areas. Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Trump-backed Republican Yesli Vega in a closely watched district that Republicans sought to flip.





THREAT OF GRIDLOCK

Divided government has historically offered the possibility of bipartisan deal-making, but Republican candidates campaigned instead on a platform to stop Democrats.

"I do think that this will end up being a period of government that is defined by conflict," said Brendan Buck, a former top aide to the past two Republican speakers of the House.

Without a unified agenda of their own, Republicans ran on threats of confrontations that could spark crises as they promised to cut federal spending, refused to raise the nation's debt limit and balked at supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia. It all pointed to potential gridlock.

"They're going to make very clear that there's a new sheriff in town," Buck said.

"We intend to win," countered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, insisting that Democrats have "far superior candidates" and voters will turn out to support them.

"So I think you'll be surprised this evening," Pelosi said Tuesday.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to seize the speaker's gavel from Pelosi next year if Democrats lose power, has recruited the most racially diverse class of House GOP candidates, with more women than ever. But it also has a new cadre of Trump loyalists, including election skeptics and deniers, some of whom were around the Capitol when the riot occurred Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump has endorsed more than 330 candidates nationwide this election cycle, including more than 200 for the final House and Senate ballots, though they were not always the first choices of McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. In an interview, the former president said he backed McCarthy for speaker, and he derided his old foe McConnell as a "lousy leader," according to Fox News.

The election unfolded amid deep discontent. A majority of Americans -- about 7 in 10 -- disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 90,000 voters. About 4 in 10 strongly disapprove.

In the fight for the House, Virginia's marquee race between Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, both Navy veterans, provided a snapshot. The two-term Democrat Luria, first elected in the 2018 backlash to Trump, rose as part of the committee investigating the Capitol riot but is now at risk of defeat.

TIGHT SENATE RACES

The Senate battleground was focused on four deeply contested states where razor-thin margins could determine outcomes -- in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, where Democratic incumbents are trying to hold on.

Republicans need a net gain of five seats in the House to achieve the 218-seat majority and a net gain of one to seize control of the Senate. The 50-50 Senate is now in Democratic hands because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote, in what has been one of the longest stretches of a split Senate in modern times.

Inflation, abortion, crime and the future of democracy have all been at the forefront of campaigns as candidates strive to reach voters.

Democrats gained momentum over the abortion issue after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision this summer, and they have been warning voters about MAGA conservatives, short for Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

But Republicans have focused voter attention on closer-to-home issues -- inflation's high prices and crime -- as they tap into unease over the country's direction.

McConnell openly griped about "candidate quality" potentially costing his party victories, as Trump championed his preferred candidates to create a potentially untested class of newcomers.

House Democrats faced their own recruitment problems, a situation worsened by the slew of Democratic retirements as longtime lawmakers headed for the exits, some giving up their committee gavels rather than accepting a career in the minority party.

In one dramatic example of the difficult political environment for Democrats, the party's House campaign chairman, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, was fighting for political survival against Republican state legislator Mike Lawler in New York's Hudson Valley. He would be the first Democratic campaign chief to suffer defeat in two decades.

A WAITING GAME

Counting the ballots could take longer than usual, experts warn, particularly in swing states with competitive races. Americans might not know which party controls either chamber of Congress by the end of election night -- or for several days.

Several factors could contribute to a delay in calling races: the length of time it will take for election officials in many states to tabulate mail and absentee ballots, the potential for runoffs in close contests, caution by media organizations about declaring winners and possible litigation that could draw out the process.

Officials nationwide have urged patience, saying the post-pandemic rise in mail voting, along with a shifting road map of disparate rules, continues to slow vote tallies. Add that to the traditional snags of human error and technical difficulties. Naming winners in the showdowns for 35 Senate seats and 435 House seats, along with 36 governors' contests and a batch of state legislative races, could be a week-plus journey.

"It doesn't mean anything nefarious is happening," acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said.

Mail voting surged during the pandemic as Americans, particularly Democrats, opted to avoid crowded polling sites. Voters have applied for fewer absentee ballots than they did two years ago as coronavirus guards have lowered, experts say, but requests are still outpacing 2018.

States enforce varying due dates for those envelopes, along with different procedures for when they can be vetted and tallied. That leads to quick answers in places such as Delaware, which counted 90% of its 2020 votes in about two hours, and extended uncertainty in places such as California, where ballots postmarked by Election Day can be counted until Nov. 15.

In some states, such as Pennsylvania, election officials are not permitted to begin processing mail ballots until Election Day. The results of the Alaska congressional races may not be known until Nov. 23, when the state's ranked-choice voting tabulations will take place; it's also the deadline for ballots mailed from overseas.

Normalizing vote-by-mail and the ballot dropbox in recent years has made democracy more convenient, advocates say: Turnout for the 2020 election skyrocketed to the highest levels in decades. But it also unleashed logistical hurdles and spurred claims of vote-rigging.

'UNEXPECTED SHIFTS'

Election officials have warned that early returns could create a "red mirage," based on the initial tabulation of in-person ballots cast largely by Republican voters -- only to be overtaken by a "blue shift," when mail ballots cast by Democratic voters are tallied later.

The uncertainty of how voters of each party cast their ballots this year in different states will make races trickier to call, said David Scott, head of news strategy and operations at The Associated Press, which analyzes raw vote totals before naming winners.

"In Arizona, for example, votes counted after Election Day in 2018 were slightly more Democratic than those counted before," he said. "But in 2020, votes counted after Election Day in Arizona were slightly more Republican than those counted before."

The last ballots tallied could bring "unexpected shifts" for a candidate, he said, especially in contests where just a few hundred votes could deliver victory.

Because of this, Scott said the AP could delay some of its calls, particularly in close races. "That volatility makes it a challenge to know if the trend [of] the votes counted first will continue throughout the tabulation," he said. "That will lead to caution."

Several news outlets, including The Washington Post, said they'll review data more rigorously this year before reporting the winners of the tightest races. And with all the fierce contests playing out, legal challenges and recounts are likely to trigger even more slowdowns.

Most states allow election workers to start opening and vetting mail ballots before Election Day, but Republicans have opposed that step in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Granting a head start would provide "an extra day to cheat," said a GOP lawmaker in Wisconsin.

In reality, such restrictions just slow the vote count, said Republican Timothy Benyo, elections director in Lehigh County.

In Michigan, lawmakers passed a bill that enabled workers to start processing mail votes two days earlier, but the measure landed so late that several jurisdictions didn't have time to switch plans. The secretary of state's office predicted that Michigan's count will be finished within 24 hours of the polls closing.

"There is a reality that the workflow of counting absentee ballots is really time-intensive," said one county clerk. "Beyond the speed, we want to make sure that it's right."

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press; by Hannah Knowles, Michael Scherer, Reis Thebaul, Rebecca Kiger, Dylan Wells, Antonio Olivo, Tim Craig, Perry Stein, Derek Hawkins, Emily Guskin, Scott Clement, Nick Mourtoupalas, Danielle Paquette, Scott Clement, Tom Hamburger, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Patrick Marley of The Washington Post; and by Catie Edmondson, Shane Goldmacher and Katie Glueck of The New York Times.

The U.S Capitol is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)



With the U.S Capitol in the background, people walk down steps on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)



Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control of Congress and of President Joe Biden's agenda on Capitol Hill are at stake this Election Day. Energized Republicans are working to claw back power in the House and Senate and end the Democratic Party's hold on Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)











