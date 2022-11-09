Construction to close all I-30 lanes in Little Rock, North Little Rock this weekend

All lanes of traffic along a portion of Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will temporarily close this weekend, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Weather permitting, the closure will take place from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews will install structural steel at the Sixth Street bridge over Interstate 30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation

According to the release, the Department of Transportation recommends drivers take these detours:

I-30 westbound detours:

• Detour to I-430 south (Exit 147) and return to I-30.

• Detour to I-440 west (Exit 159A) and return to I-30.

• Alternate routes to access Little Rock and North Little Rock, take Arkansas 365 (Exit 152) or Arkansas 107 (Exit 153A)

See a map of westbound closures here.

I-30 eastbound detour:

I-30 eastbound traffic will detour at Exit 140 and take the northbound frontage road to the Fourth Street on-ramp to access the river bridge and I-30 in North Little Rock.

See a map of the eastbound closure here.

To see how travel will be impacted during construction, drivers can visit:

https://connectingarkansasprogram.com/



























