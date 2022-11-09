County Judge Robinson victorious

With 170 of 170 precincts reporting, Gerald Robinson appears to have comfortably retained his seat as county judge, defeating for the second time his opponent, Dutch King.

Unofficial results show Robinson with 9,608 votes to King's 7,363.

Robinson took the lead from the get-go, with early voting numbers showing him with 4,987 to King's 2,695.

"I'm very excited and I'm thankful and I thank God for this moment," said Robinson after hearing the early voting results. "I know that my footsteps are ordered to be here to win this election and continue the legacy in which we are involved in."

There was no love lost between the two men as well as among some of their supporters. King said some Robinson supporters had yelled at him during early voting in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse. And King, during a taped interview with The Commercial, was highly critical of Robinson and his term in office.

The early voting numbers set the stage for a long night for King, who, as he watched the votes come in at his office in Pine Bluff, said he was stunned by the deficit of more than 2,000 votes he quickly faced.

King, who has previously run as a Democrat, filed as an independent this time around, believing the strategy would secure his victory because it would allow all voters an opportunity to vote for him, but the polls told a different story for the former Jefferson County judge.

The race for dollars also heavily favored Robinson over King with Robinson bringing in $66,218 to fund his campaign, five times the amount that King raised, which was $12,700. King reported an unused balance of $1,656. Robinson has about $3,540 remaining as a balance.

This is the second defeat for King by Robinson as King lost to Robinson in the county judge's race in 2018. Robinson was the first Jefferson County sheriff to be elected as Jefferson County judge.

Upon taking office as county judge, Robinson focused his efforts on strengthening the county's budget, eliminating waste, improving efficiency, upgrading technology and infrastructure and making county business more transparent.

With this win, Robinson said he plans to continue the initiatives he has already started, including his newest project to attract tourism.

In Robinson's first tenure, his most recognizable accomplishments were the construction of three county buildings. Robinson said he plans to continue his latest initiative, a canoe trail on the world's longest bayou, Bayou Bartholomew.

Also in progress is the remodel of the 6th Division Court and the upgraded equipment for the road department.

"We are working on bringing a gas and liquid plant here and we are very close to moving forward to getting that started," said Robinson.

"We have taken on so much and at the same time we have made things better for the citizens of Jefferson County from the roads to finances."

Robinson said he is looking forward to bringing in new revenue with new businesses and possible employee raises.

"It's a great feeling," said Robinson. "We have so much going on and so much to be thankful for. Jefferson County has made so much progress and I'm just glad to be the instrument that God has used to move us forward."