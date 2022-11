Marriage Licenses

Gregory Marsh, 53, and Melissa Nash, 56, both of Little Rock.

Raymond Wardy, 41, and Ishea Davis, 44, both of Maumelle.

Aaliyee' Boykin, 25, and Tylor Brown, 26, both of Little Rock.

Maria Dimalibot, 35, and Ma Joana Cawili, 36, both of Ward.

Austin Hales, 29, and Kristen Martin, 32, both of Little Rock.

Nelson Rodriguez, 41, and Kimberly Trotter, 45, both of Crystal River, Fla.

Mary Wright, 28, and Ty Bordenkircher, 29, both of Little Rock.

Daniel Vazquez Munoz, 25, of Mabelvale and Nancy Raymundo Villatoro, 25, of Little Rock.

Jared Abelson, 36, and Kristina Frogoso, 29, both of Searcy.

Sara Koons, 29, and Travis Green, 34, both of Little Rock.

Russell Meeks, 33, of North Little Rock and Lauren Rich, 29, of Conway.

John Fulton, 27, and Andie Burns, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Silvio Ramirez-Carmen, 27, and Jessica Diazbarriga, 28, both of Little Rock.

Charles Malone, 29, and Hailey Gibbons, 19, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3973. Geoffrey Gough v. Jennifer Gough.

22-3976. April Gulledge-Foster v. Jimmie Foster.

22-3977. Lijuan Fu v. Paul Rhoads.

22-3980. Laura Jolly v. Aaron Jolly.

22-3984. Catherine Pham v. Simon Pham.

22-3986. Tyler Tate v. Michelle Watson-Tate.

GRANTED

21-2958. Cheryl Gordon v. Waylon Gordon.

21-3804. Elizabeth Drake v. Michael Drake.

22-168. Timothy Haves Jr. v. Noemi Ruiz Salas.

22-1498. Marvin Price v. Phyllis Price.

22-2587. Brynn Lamb v. Zachary Lamb.

22-3009., Meghan Thomas v. Steven Thomas.