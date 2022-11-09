EDITORIAL: Poor mouths

". . . We don't execute fundamentally, and we have too many limitations on personnel to be considered an outstanding football team. Last year we knew how to block, and we had awfully good runners and blockers, and still didn't dominate games. Now when I look at us on film, I see we lack speed at halfback, tailback and inside linebacker. We've got problems with our drop ends, our third-down conversion rate has been poor and our punting game is a real disaster."

--Lou Holtz, at the time the Notre Dame coach, before his team took on Navy, which was a 35-point underdog, in 1993

Oh, folks in Arkansas will remember Lou Holtz, expert of the poor-mouth tactic. He'd go to press conferences and claim that the next opponent was the 1985 Bears and 1979 Steelers combined, and his poor, pathetic, undefeated team had no chance. This sorta works for some coaches. And really worked for Lou Holtz over the years. But we didn't see this sort of thing jump to politics until this year.

In years past, it was tradition to raise money by improving your electoral outlook, even if you had to fudge it. Because everybody wanted to be on the winning team, right? You might even hire a push-poll to make it seem like your prospects in the upcomin' were even better than anybody hoped. And during debates maybe even downplay any fear you had of your opponent's chances.

But this year . . . .

We are happy to report that the election was yesterday. Because now maybe all the spam coming into our emails daily, hourly, minute-ly, might disappear. Or slow down a bit. And the artificial poor-mouthing can be put on hold for another two years.

Here are the subject lines of some of the emails from national candidates and election advisers that we've had to sort through over the last week or so. You might have seen some of them:

"Closing the curtains on my campaign" (Ryan Zinke)

"This isn't going well" (Mike Pompeo)

"I'm confused beyond belief" (Donald Trump Jr.)

"Election crisis" (Kevin McCarthy)

"Down in early returns" (Mike Lee)

"This will cost us several seats" (Ted Cruz)

"We're behind" (Mark Kelly)

"Hi, and goodbye" (J.D. Vance)

"We're losing early voting" (Herschel Walker)

And this one:

"The last email I will send" (Dr. Mehmet Oz)

Let's hope that last one catches on!

Apparently the handlers in the smoke-filled backrooms--or, more likely these days, the handlers in charge of mass emailings in the smoke-free campaign offices--have given up on the "stampede them into our camp with overly rosey numbers" in lieu of Lou Holtz-esque poor-mouthing. Mostly in attempts to scare folks into donating money, lest the world end with these candidates' campaigns.

Ah, well. At least it's over for now.

Tomorrow, however, we expect the 2024 campaign emails to start. And the joke is, we're not kidding.