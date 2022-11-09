Flake family buys retail center in LR

The Village of Rahling Road, a west Little Rock neighborhood lifestyle center, has been purchased for $6.6 million by developer and investor John Flake and his family.

The 35,000-square-foot retail center is home to O'Looney's liquor store, Cinco de Mayo, Samu Sushi, YGBF Kitchen and Joe White & Associates along with other professional offices. The outlet at 25 and 27 Rahling circle, located in the heart of the Chenal area, is the fourth acquisition this year for the Flake family, which also purchased the prominent Pavilion in the Park mixed-use development on Cantrell Road.

The Village is on the southeast corners of Chenal Parkway and Rahling Road.

"This is a non-replicable location with existing restaurant amenities and office floor plans that meet tenants' needs post-pandemic," said Jessica Flake Dearnley, who represented the Flake family in the transaction "We find the Village ideal in that office users have convenience to their homes, restaurants on site, along with O'Looney's [and] Chenal Promenade across the street."