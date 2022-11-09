GIRLS BASKETBALL: Campbell scores 20 of game-high 26 in first half to lead Bentonville to season-opening victory

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville Coach Tom Halbmaier couldn't have been more pleased with his Lady Tigers in their season opener Tuesday night in Tiger Arena.

Halbmaier's group took control in the first half and cruised to a 68-47 win over a Little Rock Central team that returned four starters from a state semifinalist season a year ago.

"I was really pleased with the level of intensity that the kids played," Halbmaier said. "Central played really strong and physical, and that was just a great challenge for us. I was really happy with our kids how well they stepped up. I was really pleased with you know, the physicality of the game. We never got caught up in that."

Senior Ella Campbell scored 20 of her game-high 26 in the first half and hit four three-pointers all in the first two quarters.

Halbmaier also praised the work of Abbey Kate Sanders, who also finished with 19 points but also handled Central's defensive pressure all night long.

"I'm not much on giving personal accolades, but I thought Abbey Kate did a really nice job," Halbmaier said. "I kinda thought she was the best player on the floor on both ends.

"She settled everybody down, dictated the tempo, so I could not be more happy for that kid. I thought Sam Rhuda was a beast on the boards. Overall, it was a really good team victory. I'm really proud of them."

Rhuda, a 5-10 senior, also grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds for Bentonville to go with eight points.

"Team defense, I thought we played really well, and I thought we shot it well collectively as a team," Halbmaier said. "To me, that's a good sign."

Bentonville took control with a 13-2 run to finish the first quarter and grab a 21-10 lead. Sanders hit a pair of treys in the final flurry and Campbell added another three.

Central trailed by nine at halftime and 11 after three quarters. But Bentonville put it away with a 12-0 fourth-quarter spurt after Central had drawn within 46-38 on a three-pointer by Taylor Day-Davis.

Halbmaier said his team did a good job to help slow down a Central team that wanted to play at a faster tempo.

"They did a great job just kinda pinching on them," Halbmaier said. "Not fouling the shooters, stuff like that. The points they got in transition are the one's we had the turnover at the top of the key. The one where it came down to two-on-one really quick."

Central Coach Marlon Williams agreed Bentonville's ability to handle his team's pressure was key.

"They controlled the tempo all game from start to finish," Williams said. "They did a good job. They're well-coached and shot the ball really well in the first half. They had us on our heels the whole first half. We had a decent third quarter defensively.

"It's part of the first game. This is a tough out for the first game of the season. But it's very necessary for us. We gotta go back and fix it. It's one game. We got a whole season, 29 more games left."

Bentonville now hits the road to take on Cabot on Friday and Mountain Home on Saturday. Little Rock Central hosts Maumelle at 2 p.m. Saturday.