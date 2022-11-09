GOP retains control of Benton County Quorum Court with sweep of JP races

BENTONVILLE -- Republicans will continue to dominate the Benton County Quorum Court.

All eight Republicans who faced competition in Tuesday's election won their races for Quorum Court seats, according to final but unofficial results.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government whose members are called justices of the peace and are elected to two-year terms. The Benton County Quorum Court is currently made up of 15 Republicans.

Benton County justices of the peace are paid $267 per meeting of the Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole and Finance Committee.

District 3

Republican incumbent Richard McKeehan earned a second term, defeating Democrat Stephanie Zamarron.

McKeehan 3,816 (61%)

Zamarron 2,477 (39%)

McKeehan, 71, is retired from Walmart Stores and owns McKeehan Engineering.

Population growth in the county is putting a strain on infrastructure, McKeehan said. Cities are being asked to incorporate more area to serve more residents, he said.

The county should host a meeting of all city, county and certain state officials responsible for services. They should do long-range planning with a view toward achieving goals that are best for each area. They should include transportation, water and sewage facilities and overall county planning goals for several years, he said.

District 3 covers central Benton County, including west Rogers and a small area of south Bentonville.

District 4

Republican Chris Latimer, Democrat Amy Warren and Libertarian Bobby Wilson ran to replace Republican Tom Allen, who opted not to run for reelection.

Latimer won, according to unofficial results.

Latimer 4,546 (64%)

Warren 2,324 (33%)

Wilson 235 (3%)

Latimer, 41, is a real estate agent at Gibson Real Estate.

He said there will be many ways to address growth, such as allocating funding now for future critical services, like the Sheriff's Office and roads for the growing population in rural areas.

District 4 covers part of the Arkansas 112 corridor and consists of south Bentonville, Cave Springs and southwest Rogers.

District 5

Republican Carrie Perrien Smith and Democrat Christian May were seeking the District 5 seat.

Smith earned another term.

Smith 2,034 (58%)

May 1,493 (42%)

Smith, 57, is a communications and publishing consultant.

There are several issues the county needs to deal with in the coming years, including catching up on the backlog of court cases caused by covid-19 shutdowns, Smith said.

Recruiting and retaining employees is still an uphill battle, Smith said. Water lines and reliable internet are badly needed for rural areas, she said.

The district covers central Bentonville up to the Centerton border and includes western Rogers. The southern border of this district is U.S. 71B. Its northern border is Arkansas 102. North Dixieland Road in Rogers is the district's eastern border.

District 7

Republican Joseph Bollinger earned his second term against Democrat Sarah Luhtanen in the District 7 race.

Bollinger 5,248 (64%)

Luhtanen 2,959 (36%)

Bollinger, 39, is a small business owner and systems engineer.

Bollinger said he sought reelection because residents want elected officials who aren't afraid to speak up for them and their interests.

"Due to my technical background, I am able to take a deep look into the issues, ask the right questions and propose solutions that would otherwise possibly not be considered," he said. "Most importantly, I work for my constituents and recognize that I am a public servant for them, and I take that role very seriously."

The district stretches from the Missouri/Arkansas state line to northern Bentonville. It covers a portion of unincorporated Benton County and northeastern Bella Vista.

District 8

Unofficial results show Republican Joel Jones defeated Democrat Carol Vella for the District 8 seat.

Jones 3,261 (53%)

Vella 2,852 (47%)

Jones, 40, is a small business owner and freight broker.

"The county will need to continue to work on infrastructure projects as the unincorporated areas of the county continue to see population and business growth," Jones said. "The county will need to continue the road improvement and maintenance program. The county will need to continue to evaluate ways to help rural water. The county will need to address the growing needs of the law enforcement and judicial systems."

District 8 covers mainly Bentonville, along with a small portion of southwestern Little Flock and northwest Rogers.

District 9

Republican Susan Anglin won her sixth term on the Quorum Court against Democrat Jocelyn Lampkin.

Anglin 2,946 (59%)

Lampkin 2,033 (41%)

Anglin, 67, is a beef farmer.

She said she sought reelection because she loves Benton County and, as a native, wants others to enjoy the great county she has known all her life.

"As we face the issues presented by continuous changes and increasing population growth in Benton County, I believe that my nearly 10-year experience in serving the citizens of Benton County and the knowledge I have gained while serving makes me the best choice for continuing to represent the citizens of District 9," Anglin said.

The district covers southeastern Centerton, south Bentonville and unincorporated portions of Benton County.

District 14

Republican Bethany Henry Rosenbaum, a newcomer to the Quorum Court, held off Libertarian Brent Fiegle in District 14.

Rosenbaum 3,712 (76%)

Fiegle 1,200 (24%)

Rosenbaum, 32, is a professor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in the history department. She defeated an incumbent, Leigh Nogy, in the District 14 Republican primary election in May.

Rosenbaum said she is committed to being the voice of District 14.

"I will ensure that the needs of District 14 are addressed and that resources are evenly distributed to benefit all families," she said. "I am a strong advocate for civic engagement who will strive to keep District 14 informed and maintain the flow of communication both ways to ensure accountability."

The district is the southernmost on the east side. Its southern and eastern borders are the Benton County borders. It covers a large portion of the southern area of Beaver Lake and parts of Springdale and Lowell.

District 15

Republican incumbent Joel Edwards defeated Libertarian Brian Leach in the District 15 race.

Edwards 3,544 (72%)

Leach 1,368 (28%)

Edwards, 55, is an IT manager with Arvest Bank.

Edwards said he is the best candidate for District 15 because voters want solutions to complex problems and are tired of political posturing and grandstanding just to get reelected or, worse, position themselves for higher office.

The district covers the middle of Benton County including northern Centerton and western Bentonville.