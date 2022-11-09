DEAR HELOISE: I read an article that said cats should never be given pork. The reason was not given, and I've noticed pork is not listed in wet cat food.

I've given my cats cooked, boneless pork with no ill effects. Is this OK?

-- Carolyn M.,

San Antonio

DEAR READER: After some investigating, I found that, first, you should never give your cats any raw meat or fish. Uncooked meat harbors all kinds of bacteria and even parasite eggs. However, well-cooked meat, chicken or fish that's boneless is OK. That included pork. In fact, sometimes when a pet is allergic to certain products or has food sensitivities, well-cooked pork is recommended. But, your best advice should come from your vet, and I urge you to check with him or her on what is best for your cat.

DEAR HELOISE: A few years ago, you ran a recipe called Rosamond's Surprise. I made it, and my family really enjoyed it. But I've lost the recipe. Would you please repeat that one in your column?

-- Julie A.,

New Braunfels, Texas

DEAR READER: I'm glad to hear this is so popular around your house.

Rosamond's Surprise

2 sticks butter or margarine

2 cups sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons almond extract

1 pint sour cream

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped maraschino cherries

1 ½ cups chopped nuts

Cherry icing, recipe follows

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream together butter or margarine and sugar. Beat eggs and add to the above ingredients. Mix in vanilla and almond extracts and sour cream.

Then, add flour, baking soda and salt, mixing to blend. Lastly, stir in chopped maraschino cherries, saving the juice, and the chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans).

Bake in a greased and floured Bundt or tube pan for about one to one-and-a-half hours.

For the icing: Blend 2 cups confectioners' sugar, cherry juice and a drop of vanilla. Mix well and spread over the cooled cake.

It's always nice to have cake on hand when people drop in for a visit.

