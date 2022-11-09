Higgins leads Pulaski County sheriff race

Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins held a lead in preliminary returns over his Republican challenger Paul "Blue" Keller, who attacked the Democratic incumbent's transparency, leadership style and crime-stopping ability.

Unofficial returns, including early and absentee ballots and about 8,500 election day ballots were:

Higgins 48,744

Keller 29,072

Higgins said he felt good about the early vote totals, and felt that the Election Day ballots would further reinforce his lead. He thinks the results represent an endorsement of his four years of work in the office.

Higgins' leadership skills and ability to attract recruits were a topic of debate between the two candidates, but Higgins said he thinks his efforts will attract new blood.

"I think that we'll bring more people to the sheriff's office," Higgins said.

Keller thought that Election Day voting would swing the race his way, but was nevertheless positive about his campaign experience.

"We did everything that we intended to do, that we wanted to do, and now we just have to reap the harvest," Keller said.

Higgins, who was elected following a 30-year career with Little Rock police, has served as sheriff since 2019. He has run on a platform of continued modernization of the sheriff's office and creating a community-minded sheriff's office that does not impose on law-abiding citizens.

"This is not the time to go backwards," Higgins said in an October interview.

Higgins' campaign, focused on his work updating the agency's technology and facilities and his rehabilitation-minded reentry program, contrasted sharply with Keller's.

The challenge from Keller, a retired Green Beret, was characterized by a strict focus on the limited constitutional duties of sheriff -- all but ruling out Higgins' reentry programs -- and financial belt-tightening in response to Keller's accusations that Higgins has not been transparent with spending.

The reentry programs, Higgins countered, have produced a 17% recidivism rate in the county, compared to the 47% recidivism rate reported in state prisons. The programs align with his belief that reducing crime has more to do with prevention than punishment.

"Crime is a by-product of something else," Higgins said in an Oct. 8 candidate forum.

Keller had a different perspective, taking a harder stance toward re-offenders.

"They'll go back to jail until they stop," Keller said during the same forum.

Under Higgins, deputies were issued body and vehicle cameras and GPS navigation in their vehicles, he said. Deputies who transported inmates to and from the jail also received body armor vests like their counterparts patrolling the county roads.

In June, his administration completed the $2 million project of replacing the locks across the jail's 15 cell blocks. The old locks, which Higgins said date to the jail's construction in 1994, were vulnerable to being bypassed, and jail staff couldn't rely on them, leading them to use padlocks to manually secure the doors.

This year also saw the installation of updated body scanners for security checks, and the ongoing process of overhauling the central control system, which remotely controls the door locks and intercoms in the cell blocks.

Keller has repeatedly attacked Higgins' transparency, alleging that his office's finances -- particularly the money spent on programs meant to keep people from re-offending after their release -- are not open to the the public and have been shielded from Freedom of Information Act requests.

Higgins has denied that characterization.

Higgins has struggled to keep the jail staffed this year, although the office had near its full allotment of patrol deputies by late October, he said.

As of Oct. 20, the agency had three of 89 patrol deputy positions vacant, Higgins said, but 82 empty positions among the 210 jail-side deputies, leading to forced overtime to keep the jail running.

Keller has also amplified disagreements between Higgins and the Pulaski County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27, the union that represents deputies. Union members voted no-confidence in Higgins on Sept. 21, electing not to back any candidate in the race.

Higgins said that after nearly two years of the union refusing to meet with him, they finally spoke in October, which he thinks could be the start of cooperation on some of their shared interests -- increased training, pay and benefits for deputies.

Higgins thinks an honest look at his first term and his campaign goals will reveal an administration that has brought the agency into the 21st century and provided the community with a policing agency they can feel comfortable with, not one that is an occupying force.

"We are community minded, and I think that's what people want," Higgins said.