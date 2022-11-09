Hogs’ TE: Own juice is needed

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has his jukebox thing, and now Razorbacks tight end Trey Knox says he and his teammates need to be "juice boxes."

Pittman said the energy level in pregame and on the sideline didn't seem right as the Razorbacks fell 21-19 to Liberty last week. Arkansas looked flat on both sides of the ball in the early going and caught fire late, but could not rally all the way back from a 21-0 deficit.

"We've just got to be able to bring our own juice," Knox said Tuesday night. "I think we do a lot of waiting at times, waiting on somebody to make a play, or waiting for somebody to do something good that gives us energy, when we've got to be juice boxes ourselves on the sideline or before the game.

"Just getting pumped up and getting in that zone. I think we've struggled with that at times."

Defensive back Simeon Blair added that the Razorbacks have to build an energy level at practice and bring it into the game, such as Saturday's SEC West showdown against No. 7 LSU for the Golden Boot Trophy.

"You've got to be excited to go out there on the field and practice," Blair said. "You can't go out there on Saturday and be excited for a game if you haven't done the preparation for the week. The preparation gives you the confidence to play on Saturday so you can go out there and have fun.

"The only way we can fix that is we go and we prepare way more than we did last week. You can't keep doing the same things and expect a different outcome. We just have to keep evolving, keep watching film and keep preparing to the best of our ability."

Defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols said he has to bring energy in a leadership role.

"I have to make sure my mind is set, my mind is made up on what I'm going to do today," he said. "That's a daily conscious effort, because some days are harder than others. There are a lot of days where you don't want to bring any energy. But when your motivation fails, your discipline and your consistency has to kick in. So I think we have to be more disciplined and we have to be more consistent."

Born in 1961

Sam Pittman and Brian Kelly were born one month apart in 1961 in vastly different areas of the country, but they're in an exclusive community of SEC head coaches now and apparently in mutual admiration of each other.

The head coaches at Arkansas and LSU, respectively, will try to deal the other a blow in the rugged SEC West on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Pittman, born on Nov. 28, 1961, in Oklahoma is a formerly career assistant who has re-established some respectability to a recently forlorn Razorback program in his third season as a major college head coach. The Hogs are 5-4 heading into Saturday's game, with a 2-3 mark in the SEC.

Kelly, born Oct. 25, 1961 in Everett, Mass., racked up big-time credentials at multiple stops, including a 12-year stint at Notre Dame, before making the big leap to the bayou last winter. The Tigers (7-2, 5-1) are the talk of the SEC West, in the driver's seat in the division after a rousing 32-31 upset of dynastic Alabama last weekend.

"He's a really good coach, good man," Pittman said of Kelly. "I'm obviously happy for him, how he's gone to LSU and got them to this point, because I like him. Obviously they're the top right now in the SEC West and we have an opportunity to knock them out of there and that's our goal."

Kelly has two losing seasons in 32 years as a head coach, a 4-7 mark in his first year at Central Michigan in 2004, and a 4-8 record in his seventh season at Notre Dame in 2016.

Kelly spoke well of Pittman on Monday as well.

"Sam Pittman, I have a great deal of respect for him," Kelly said. "A very good football coach. He'll have his football team ready to go."

Practice news

The Razorbacks worked on the outdoor practice fields in shells and shorts on a very mild evening. They did not go through fastball starts during the media viewing window, a departure from the norm. Instead, the groups did position drills, including some one-on-one leverage drills between offensive and defensive linemen.

Scouts from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers attended the practice.

TD to INT

One of the defining plays of the Hogs' loss to Liberty was a potential touchdown turned interception in the second quarter.

After three straight runs from Raheim Sanders yielded 13, 9 and 28 yards, the Razorbacks were going fast with the ball at the Liberty 26. KJ Jefferson ran play action and threw deep to the right side of the end zone, where teammates Trey Knox and Warren Thompson were only about 4 yards apart. Knox got his right hand on the ball as Liberty cornerback Daijahn Anthony reached in to disrupt. The ball bounced off Knox's hand and right to Anthony, who juggled it then secured it for a touchback with 4:55 remaining in the half.





"We had bad spacing on that play," Knox said. "The corner came off and he made a heck of a play. I've got to give him props. He's on scholarship, too, for a reason.

"He made a play, tipped the ball. Just unfortunate circumstances. But I've still got to make that play, or at least get the ball down and not let it fall in his hands."

Instead of Arkansas pulling within 14-7, the Flames got possession and drove 80 yards to take a 21-0 lead.

"We had two receivers too close," Pittman said. "When the ball was in the air, the only guys that could catch it was us. We ended up tipping it to them."

Pick particulars

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said tight end Trey Knox rebounded well from the strange interception play in the end zone against Liberty.

"He made a couple of really nice catches, touchdowns off it after that," he said. "That was one that could have pulled us within seven. It just didn't happen."





Knox had touchdown receptions of 5 and 8 yards in the fourth quarter, the last a good hands grab over his head with 1:11, drawing the Hogs within two points.

The interception broke a streak of 128 passes without a pick for Jefferson, whose only previous interception bounced from Knox into the hands of a diving Missouri State defender on Sept. 17. Later in the game, safety Robert Rahimi intercepted Jefferson on a deep ball at the 50.

Burlsworth Trophy

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark did not make the list of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy announced on Tuesday. The trophy, named for former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, is given each year to the best player in college football who began his career as a walk-on.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Troy linebacker Carlton Martial, finalists last year with Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan, the 2021 winner, are on the list of semifinalists.

Joining them are Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac, BYU linebacker Payton Wilgar, Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds, Florida State running back Treshaun Ward, LSU running back Josh Williams, Oregon lineman Ryan Walk, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell, and Wisconsin safety John Torchio.