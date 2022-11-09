I-40 shooting kills W. Memphis man

The Arkansas State Police on Tuesday were investigating a Monday night shooting on Interstate 40 near West Memphis that left a man dead, according to a news release.

Yasmon Lewis, 21, of West Memphis, was shot by a passing motorist near the I-40 280 mile marker, likely while he was driving home from Memphis, police said. Troopers got the report shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Lewis was taken to a Memphis hospital where he died of his injuries.

Troopers blocked the westbound lanes of I-40 until late Monday while they gathered evidence in the shooting, but no suspect has yet been identified, the release states.