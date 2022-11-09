Idaho farmworkers push for raise

In March, farmworkers Martina and Teresa asked their employer for a raise. Working in an onion field in Parma, Idaho, they were making $14 an hour. The response: a 50-cent increase.

"It saddens me that in the field, the pay is less for a tough job," Martina said. "The food we work to grow helps sustain us all, and it's unjust treatment."

Martina and Teresa are among thousands of farmworkers in Idaho who make less money than the starting wages for some fast-food jobs, in positions that sometimes require 30-hour shifts, dangerous equipment and working during extreme heat.

Wages in the surrounding Treasure Valley have increased over the past year, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. The average Ada County wage was $1,142 per week, from March 2021 to March 2022, or $21.41 an hour. The average Canyon County weekly wage was $828, or $15.52 an hour. The average wages in Idaho are below the national average.

Even at Canyon County's average wage of $15 an hour, a worker could afford only a modest one-bedroom home while spending no more than 30% of their income on rent, the Statesman previously reported.

The minimum wage for farmworkers in Idaho is $7.25, but most workers earn more. Their average wage is $14-$15 an hour, according to data from the Idaho Department of Labor.

By contrast, Panda Express has been advertising for part-time workers at $16-$20 per hour in Boise.

"We're seeing families struggling because their rents are going up," said Irma Morin, executive director of the Community Council of Idaho, a Latino and farmworker service organization with offices across the state.

In addition to housing costs, many farmworkers have families living with them or they send money back to their extended family in other countries. The inflated price of goods and housing makes it difficult for farmworkers to sustain themselves and their families on $15, or less, an hour.

In Parma, Teresa asked her employer "how much do you value us?" That's when he gave her the 50-cent raise, she said.

STRAINED SPENDING

Martina considers herself lucky that she rents a room in her best friend's house. Teresa, also a farmworker in the Parma area, charges Martina and her husband $450 a month.

Even with low rent, Martina struggles. She and her husband often go to food distribution events, and when they do shop, she buys store-brand items that are often the cheapest.

"I work 30 hours [a shift] sometimes, and it's hard to make ends meet, so I really have to restrain myself from spending money," Martina said.

Morin, who works in Canyon County, said it is common that the families share homes with others in the industry.

"What we're seeing mostly here in this region are families that are unable to afford a home," Morin said. "We're seeing many multifamily households."

Martina has four daughters, including one in Mexico, and she tries to send money there when she can. Martina said she loves her job, loves to feel the sun on her face and to spend so much time in nature. But the pay bothers her.

A 2020 study and survey from Boise State University researchers about the well-being of Latina farmworkers found, based on interviews and data collected from 70 Latina farmworkers in Southwest Idaho, that low pay and lack of access to medical care and health insurance were the top concerns for workers.

The Boise State researchers found that, like Martina, women in the agricultural industry who were the sole income earners in their households had a hard time paying rent and for groceries.

The median household income for Latina farmworkers in Southwest Idaho is $20,000 a year, according to the study.

ECLIPSED BY INFLATION

Patrick Hatzenbuehler, assistant professor and extension specialist of crop economics at the University of Idaho, analyzed the farmworker wage data from the Idaho Department of Labor and compared it to construction worker earnings in Idaho.

He told the Statesman by phone that construction workers make $7-$10 more an hour than farmworkers.

The minimum wage for farmworkers hasn't changed since 2010, when Idaho bumped it to $7.25 to match the federal minimum wage. Any adjustments in wages since then have been a result of market changes, Hatzenbuehler said.

The average wage increase for farmworkers is not keeping up with inflation. The Consumer Price Index, which measures variation between the price of products consumed by households, has outpaced the increase in wages, Hatzenbuehler said.

Inflation increased prices by 7% from 2020 to 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index. In Idaho, farmworker wages increased an average of 4.4%.

"People are approaching the point where they can't afford what they could afford last year," Hatzenbuehler said by phone.

The Idaho Department of Labor data shows that the wage for agricultural inspectors, who make sure businesses comply with state and federal regulations, and first-line supervisors, who set work schedules to meet production goals, range from $19 an hour to $27.

Wages for graders and sorters are $12 and wages for crop farmworkers are $14. The Boise State study also found that Latina farmworkers were more likely to be employed seasonally than their male counterparts.

Editor's note: The Idaho Statesman spoke to two farmworkers while reporting this story. They spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of repercussions. The farmworkers are referred to in this story by the pseudonyms Martina and Teresa.