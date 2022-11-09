It’s all working

FAYETTEVILLE -- LSU Coach Brian Kelly didn't want to go into a second overtime with Alabama.

So rather than trying a game-tying extra point, Kelly went for a two-point conversion.

It worked.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who had just run 25 yards for a touchdown, hit tight end Mason Taylor for the two-point conversion that lifted LSU to a 32-31 victory over Alabama at Tiger Stadium last Saturday.

"Before the game started if you had asked me, 'Hey I'm going to give you one play and if you're successful on that one play you beat Alabama,' I'm taking that 100 times out of 100," Kelly said. "And so at that moment it kind of hit me that way and I knew we had a really good play that we hadn't used, and they hadn't seen."

LSU (7-2, 5-1) is in control of the SEC West race going into its game against the University of Arkansas (5-4, 2-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

LSU can clinch the SEC West title if it wins its last two conference games against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

"That takes guts," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said of Kelly's two-point call. "He did it and it worked. More power to him."

For LSU, the ending against Alabama was in stark contrast to the season opener when Florida State blocked an extra point attempt by the Tigers on the game's final play to avoid overtime and win 24-23 in New Orleans.

It was the LSU debut for Kelly, who led Notre Dame to a 92-40 record in 12 seasons.

"They lost to Florida State and everybody was talking about how horrible he is," Pittman said. "Obviously he's not. He's had a lot of success in his career everywhere he's been."

Kelly leads active coaches in career victories with a 291-99-2 record at Grand Valley (Mich.) State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and LSU.

LSU's only loss since the Florida State game was to Tennessee 40-13 at home. The Tigers have won three consecutive over Florida 45-35 and Ole Miss 45-20 along with their first home victory over Alabama since 2010.

"Look, I knew after the Florida State game that we were going to get better," Kelly said. "I knew this football team was going to be a better team in November.

"But I don't think that I've ever in my career looked at the crystal ball and said 'Hey, this is how many wins we're going to get,' or 'How many losses?'

"What I did know is they had fight in them after the Florida State game. The way they came back, the way they battled.

"We got an extra point blocked, that's on me. It wasn't on them. So I knew that there were good days ahead for this group."

Daniels, a senior transfer from Arizona State, has completed 187 of 268 passes (69.8%) for 1,994 yards and 14 touchdowns with 1 interception. He's rushed 131 times for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"We're not here unless our quarterback plays really well," Kelly said. "Whether it's peewee football, high school football, college football, or the NFL, the quarterback has to play well. He's done some really amazing things and in particular of late."

Daniels completed 22 of 32 passes for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns against Alabama and had 18 carries for 95 yards and a score.

"I mean, he made plays late when he needed to," Kelly said. "He ran when he needed to. He threw it and made big plays."

The Tigers' top receivers are Malik Nabors (42 catches for 504 yards), Kayshon Boutte (34 for 339) and Jaray Jenkins (20 for 288 and 5 touchdowns). Josh Williams has rushed 73 times for 359 yards.

LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, who had the same position at Arkansas in 2020, has had to shuffle lineups and is now starting two true freshman tackles in Emery Jones (6-6, 336) and Will Campbell (6-6, 325).

"I don't know how they do it to be honest with you. It's amazing," Kelly said of the freshman tackles. "They have a mental toughness that is unusual for their age and lack of experience."

Senior linebacker Micah Baskerville leads the Tigers with 56 tackles. True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins is the second-leading tackler with 44.

"He is a bit of a throwback, and a throwback in this sense -- 'Just tell me what I need to do. I don't need all the other things, and I'll figure it out as I go,'" Kelly said of Perkins. "It's kind of refreshing.

"He doesn't need to know all the whys. I'm not saying that we shouldn't give the whys to our guys, and that's part of coaching today. You've got to explain a lot of things.

"But he doesn't need a lot of the whys. 'Just point me in the right direction, I'll figure it out.' That's Harold Perkins."

Defensive end BJ Ojulari leads LSU with 6.5 tackles for losses of 28 yards. Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, a transfer from Missouri, had 37 tackles with 3 for losses of 21 yards.

Safeties Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha, Louisiana natives who transferred from Arkansas, are both starting.

Brooks has 39 tackles and made a game-clinching interception in a 21-17 victory at Auburn.

Foucha, who missed the first four games with an academic issue, has 20 tackles and made an interception against Ole Miss in the end zone in the third quarter that kept the Rebels from regaining the lead.

At Kelly's Monday news conference he was asked if beating Alabama was the biggest victory of his 32-year career.

It was the first time in three meetings against the Crimson Tide and Coach Nick Saban that Kelly came out victorious. His Notre Dame teams were 0-2 against Alabama, losing in the 2012 BCS national title game and the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinal game.

"The biggest one of my career is going to be when we win a national championship," Kelly said.

Kelly was asked about playing at Arkansas being a trap game after the Tigers beat Alabama.

"I've never bought into that because I think if it's a trap game, you have not done a very good job with your football team," Kelly said. "We've been working on how we think since day one.

"It becomes a trap game if you're not thinking right, and we'll get our guys thinking the right way, and we'll prepare the right way.

"This is about consistency. If they want to be a consistent program, they'll think the right way about this game."