Kendall, Crawford headed to Rogers City Council runoff; Hayes wins another term

ROGERS -- One incumbent appeared headed to reelection to the Rogers City Council on Tuesday, while another is headed to a runoff, according to early voting results.

Position 1 seats on the City Council were up for election.

All eight council seats are elected at-large, meaning all city voters vote in all races, according to the Benton County Election Commission. Rogers has four council wards with two council members representing each ward. Council candidates must live in the ward they represent.

The City Council is nonpartisan, and members serve four-year terms. The council meets publicly twice a month. Members are paid $13,416 per year, regardless of meeting attendance.

Two of the four Position 1 seats did not draw an opponent during the filing period. Mandy Brashear, who holds the Ward 1, Position 1 seat, and Gary Townzen, council member in the Ward 2, Position 1 seat, were both unopposed. City Attorney Andrew Hatfield also had no opponent.

Ward 3, Position 1

Three people challenged incumbent Clay Kendall in the race for the Ward 3, Position 1 seat, which represents southwest Rogers on the City Council.

The race will be decided in a runoff election between Clay Kendall and Rachel Crawford on Dec. 6.

Final but unofficial counts show Kendall is leading the race with Crawford in second and Trey Weaver in third in front of Vonnice Boone.

Kendall 5,916 (38%)

Crawford 5,787 (37%)

Weaver 2,124 (13%)

Boone 1,921 (12%)

A runoff election is held when no candidate receives over 50% of the vote, though a candidate can win with 40% if they have a 20% lead over second place.

The runoff election will be Dec. 6. Early voting will begin Nov. 29.

Ward 3 generally represents the southwest part of town, including the area west of Dixieland Road and south of New Hope Road and all areas west of Interstate 49. The Pinnacle Hills, Pleasant Crossing and Shadow Valley neighborhoods and Rogers High School are within the ward's boundaries.

Kendall is a managing partner for WealthPath Investment Advisors. He has been serving on the council since 2012.

Crawford is a senior national account manager for Mars Inc. She was appointed to the city's Planning Commission in 2018 and now serves as its chairperson.

Both said the biggest issues the city faces are related to growth.

"Thousands of new residents have moved here to raise their family and build a career over the last decade because this community is such an incredible place to live," Kendall said. "We are focused on making infrastructure improvements, investing in our parks and community facilities, and fostering a positive economic environment that will continue to attract high paying jobs."

"Our growth is our biggest asset and our most pressing issue," Crawford said. "My focus areas of responsible planning for growth, area-leading support for first responders, and effective communication to Rogers residents are key as we continue to grow."

"I love living here and want to make sure all residents share that feeling," she said.

Ward 4, Position 1

Final but unofficial counts showed Barney Hayes ahead of Richard Labit in the race for Ward 4, Position 1.

Hayes 11,034 (74%)

Labit 3,874 (26%)

Hayes is a retired city parks director, school administrator, coach and teacher. He has served on the council since 2017 and before that, from 1998 to 2010.

Labit is a political science student at the University of Arkansas.

Ward 4 includes most of the area south of Cypress Street and between Dixieland Road and First Street. Heritage High School is within the ward.