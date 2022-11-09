Beware of Rasputin

Our society, and now government, has been kidnapped by a seemingly benign Rasputin-like movement. In order to justify and normalize the movement's authority, they have hidden their ultimate goal to crush our now 246-year-old liberal democracy.

They hide behind Christian nationalism and our well-intended evangelical Christians. Simply compare the ethical and moral standards of your Christian grandparents to most of the political leaders we hear daily from the far right. Pastors and Christian leaders in days gone by would have been cast out of their churches and leadership if they had associated their congregations with efforts to undermine the governing principles of our founding fathers. In short, it seems today's far-right Republican Party has pulled a fast one on our Christians.

Do they really believe that there are no liberal Democrats who are Christians? Real Christians do not demonize others. Whether you believe Rasputin was evil or just a sincere peasant Christian, we live in a similar political environment today. Beware of false politicians in Christian disguise. You might want to Google Rasputin if history means anything to you.

PHIL MARIAGE

Hot Springs

Help out latecomers

Most, but not all, voters have been accommodated by weeks of early voting and the option of voting on Election Day. Left out of this process, however, are all our fellow citizens who are chronically late. We all know them: folks who don't remember property taxes are due until the first week in November ... folks driving around on temporary tags months after they got the new car ... folks who don't have their clocks "fall back" for a week or more after the time change. Should their voices not be heard as well? We have accommodated other voting groups.

I propose we add at least two weeks of "late voting" after Election Day to allow our chronically tardy fellow citizens a voice. It is only fair.

LARRY CLARKE

Little Rock

Our greatest threats

Which one of these men poses the greatest threat to our form of government: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un or Donald Trump? We spend billions of dollars a year to keep three of them from jumping on us, and we pick the other one to be our leader.

Wow; what a world!

WAYMOND TEAGUE

Greenbrier

Political nightmare

Thank god that Tuesday was the last day for midterm election ads.

Unfortunately, today they'll start the "it was stolen" ads!

SHERRI HEARN

Little Rock

On archaic structures

Must the citizens of our great state's capital and largest city continually be shepherded by an elite company of persons residing in certain well-heeled communities of our great metropolis? Must we endure directorship and disdain simultaneously from the likes of elite leaders hailing from exclusive neighborhoods and wards? Or perhaps may we, the other people, finally rise for a rousing final farewell ovation to the sad superintendence and divisive policy henceforth gained and perpetuated by said ilk?

Must we endure their efforts of exclusion? Must we remain faced with egoism, superiority, and a downright eagerness to never walk in our shoes? How much longer should we expect to endure the indulgences and indignities perpetuated by this self-determined exclusive society and their haunts? Just exactly how long do you expect the majority of citizens of this city to continue clear of your rarefied environments in order that you all may be left to your lofty heights and luxuries. Shall we the people, we the other people, remain where we have been expected to remain for the previous 186 years, longer still, in a city forged in supremacy, designed to keep people separated?

In this particular letter one might be prone to share one's very own physical address. I shall refrain, however, as it may offend a certain population's sensibilities only to remain one of your "bad" neighborhoods for time eternal. By all means, continue your tiresome directing and designing. We, on the other hand, shall rise and remain watching, comforting ourselves and enlightening our minds to a fuller understanding that all archaic structures eventually must crumble and fall.

KENT WILLIAM POTTS

Little Rock

Hit nail on the head

Thank you, Mr. David Cockcroft. You did it again on Saturday. Hit the nail on the head!

PEG BIRZER

Hot Springs Village