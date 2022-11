Little Rock police are investigating a homicide on Grand Avenue, the department said on Twitter early Wednesday.

An online dispatch log for the department shows a call about a shooting in progress and a shot spotter activation located at 4612 Grand Avenue after 10:15 p.m.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

In their Twitter post, made at about 12:15 a.m., the Police Department asked that people avoid the area as the investigation continues.