Man pleads guilty in $3.4B crypto theft

The Department of Justice has recovered nearly $3.4 billion in cryptocurrency that a Georgia real estate developer stole a decade ago from the dark-web marketplace Silk Road, according to the agency.

James Zhong, the 32-year-old man behind the theft, pleaded guilty Friday to a single count of wire fraud. Federal agents tracked down the stolen digital loot a year ago when they searched Zhong's house in Gainesville, Ga., and found devices storing the currency in an underground floor safe stashed in his bathroom closet, prosecutors said in an affidavit.

"Thanks to state-of-the-art cryptocurrency tracing and good old-fashioned police work, law enforcement located and recovered this impressive cache of crime proceeds," Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

"This case shows that we won't stop following the money, no matter how expertly hidden, even to a circuit board in the bottom of a popcorn tin," Williams said.

The action ranks as the department's second-largest crypto seizure, according to the agency.