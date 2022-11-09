Mikesell’s 25 points carry Buckeyes past Lady Vols

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener.

Ohio State erased Tennessee's 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Volunteers 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes' surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, and she contributed 10 points during that span.

The Volunteers narrowed the lead down to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn't let it get close.

Reigning Big Ten regular-season champion Ohio State forced 29 turnovers, leading to 37 points. The Buckeyes shot 51% from the field, including 63.3% in the second half.

Mikesell went 4 for 10 on her three-point attempts. Jacy Sheldon swiped a career-high eight steals and scored 14 points as Ohio State had five players score at least 10 points.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 20 points and Jasmine Powell contributed 10. The Volunteers shot 48% and held a 40-30 advantage on the glass.

Powell, who transferred after three seasons at Minnesota, shot 7 of 12. She's among four Tennessee transfers, and three of whom earned all-conference honors at their previous programs.

Mikesell's 3 three-pointers in the second half helped the Buckeyes overcome a 1-for-10 start from beyond the arc. She was Ohio State's three-point leader as the team shot 37.6% from long distance last season, finishing second in the Big Ten.

NO. 11 INDIANA 86

VERMONT 49

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Yarden Garzon scored 19 points in her freshman debut, Mackenzie Holmes added 16 points and No. 11 Indiana rolled to an 86-49 victory over Vermont on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Garzon, a 6-foot-3 guard from Ra'Anana, Israel, was 7 of 12 from the floor and 5 of 8 from three-point range. Holmes made 7 of 9 field goals. Grace Berger, who led the Hoosiers in scoring last season averaging 16.2 points, added 14 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Sara Scalia chipped in 11 points and made three threes for Indiana, which shot 49% overall and hit 12 of 25 from beyond the arc.

Berger made her first three shots with a three-pointer, and Scalia and Parrish each hit a three as the Hoosiers jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 42-27 heading into the break. The Hoosiers shot 51.5% in the first half that included 6 of 14 3-pointers.

Emma Utterback scored 19 points to lead Vermont. Catherine Gilweeto made 3 three-pointers and finished with 11 points.

It was the 11th straight season-opening win for the Hoosiers.