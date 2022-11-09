Misinformation crests on Election Day

Voters casting ballots in Tuesday's midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that's expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied.

In Arizona, news of snags with vote tabulators spawned claims about vote rigging, which quickly jumped from fringe sites popular with the far right to mainstream platforms. It didn't matter that local officials were quick to report the problem and debunk the theory.

In Pennsylvania, election officials pushed back on claims that delays in counting the vote equate to election fraud. But the theory spread anyway, thanks in part to former President Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and other prominent Republicans who have amplified the idea.

There were also claims about ballots cast by noncitizens or dead people, voting machines that automatically change ballots and suspicious Wi-Fi networks at election offices.

The states and facts involved were all different, but most of the misinformation aimed at voters this year had the same drumbeat: American elections can no longer be trusted.

"People were looking for things to go wrong to prove their preconceived notions that the election was rigged," said Bret Schafer, a senior fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a Washington, D.C.-based nonpartisan organization that tracks misinformation. "There are always things that go wrong."

If 2020 is any guide, many of the claims that emerged Tuesday will persist for days, weeks and even years, despite efforts by election officials, journalists and others to debunk them.

There was a sharp uptick in social media posts Monday and Tuesday claiming Democrats would use delays in vote tallying to rig elections throughout the country, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, a firm that tracks disinformation.

Some of the posts originated on websites popular with supporters of Trump as well as adherents of the QAnon theory.

The increased popularity of mail ballots is one reason why results can take a while. In key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, election officials cannot begin counting mail ballots until Election Day, guaranteeing delays.

"We have never certified an election on election night," said Sheryl Albert, director of elections for Common Cause, a nonprofit group that has been tracking election misinformation. "This is nothing new. It's just people trying to undermine faith in elections."

Misinformation about voting and elections has been blamed for a widening political divide, decreased trust in democracy and an increased threat of political violence like the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The same claims fueled the campaigns of several candidates who reject the outcome of the 2020 election, including Republican gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake in Arizona and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania.

Though not on the ballot, Trump helped spread many of the leading claims Tuesday. Using his Truth Social platform, he amplified the theories from Pennsylvania and Arizona.

"Another big voter tabulation problem in Arizona," he wrote. "Sound familiar?"

The claims seen this year are likely to stick around and become part of the misinformation facing voters in the presidential election, said Morgan Wack, a University of Washington disinformation researcher and part of the Election Integrity Partnership, a collaborative research group focused on election misinformation.

"We will almost certainly see this again in 2024," Wack said.

Most major social media platforms announced plans to combat election misinformation and provide voting resources to users. It was a different story on fringe platforms like Gab, where misinformation and even threats of violence were easy to spot Tuesday.

Twitter was of particular concern to disinformation researchers given its new owner, Elon Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist who has spread misinformation himself.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Tuesday they were monitoring for foreign attempts to sow doubt about the election but saw no evidence the efforts were paying off.

Russia, China and Iran have all mounted disinformation operations targeting U.S. politics and will likely increase their efforts ahead of 2024, according to Craig Terron, director of global issues at Insikt Group, a division of the Massachusetts-based cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Terron said the Kremlin likely sees such meddling as justified, given U.S. support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Information for this article was contributed by Haleluya Hadero of The Associated Press.