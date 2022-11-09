Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Calhoun County

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash in Calhoun County early Monday, according to a preliminary report from state police.

The report said Steven Halley, 39, of Monticello, was traveling on a 2002 Yamaha west on Arkansas 274 when a 2002 Chevrolet driving east passed two vehicles and collided head-on with the motorcycle in the westbound lane of traffic around 4:40 a.m.

The motorcycle came to a rest in a ditch and the Chevrolet came to a controlled stop on the eastbound shoulder, troopers said.

The weather was cloudy and foggy and the road was wet at the time of the crash, according to the report.