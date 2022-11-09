• Chris Evans may have put down his Captain America shield but he has a new badge of honor -- People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. The selection was announced Monday on Stephen Colbert's late-night show and on the magazine's website. Evans, who played Captain America in Marvel's sprawling superhero films for nearly a decade, takes the beauty baton from another Avenger, Paul Rudd. "My mom will be so happy," he told the magazine for its cover story, which hits newsstands Friday. "She's proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about." Evans knows he's likely to be teased by his friends. "Really, this will just be a point of bullying," he joked. "It's ripe for harassment." People interviewed Evans, 41, at a Georgia farmhouse, where the actor talked about finding a better work-life balance. "The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas," he said. Evans' first film role came in 2000's "The New Comers," and he played superhero Johnny Storm in two "Fantastic Four" films in 2005 and 2007. But he gained widespread fame in 2011 with "Captain America: The First Avenger." Since then, he has played the wholesome superhero in 10 Marvel films, laying down his shield after saving the universe in "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. He has become a highly bankable star, voicing the Buzz Lightyear character in Pixar's "Lightyear" film and playing a sadistic assassin trying to kill Ryan Gosling in Nextflix's "The Gray Man," both released this year. He told People he's thinking about marriage and having a family, saying, "That's absolutely something I want." He said he didn't expect to talk much about his private life, though. "Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends." As Evans charts the next part of his life and career, he expects People's honor will be a milestone: "It's something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say, 'I remember then ...'"

• Kim Kardashian was honored at Monday night's Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards for her shapewear line and used the moment to call for designers to be inclusive of all body shapes. She was awarded the inaugural Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her brand SKIMS at the industry's equivalent of the Oscars. "We have put a strong emphasis since our launch on continuing to shape the industry to embrace size equality and diversity as a fixture and not just a trend, and I see so many of you are doing just that," Kardashian said to the starry audience that included her sisters Khloe and Kendall and her mother, Kris Jenner. Martha Stewart presented the award to Kardashian, who had to make a quick announcement when a phone rang right before she started speaking. "Mom, turn your phone off," Kardashian said to Jenner to laughter from the audience.