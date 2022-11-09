Neighbors expected to sign 3 prospects, including 5-star

Arkansas women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors is expected to sign three prospects during the early signing period, including ESPN 5-star guard Taliah Scott.

ESPN 4-star forward Jenna Lawrence, 6-2, of Melbourne, and 5-8 combo guard Maryn Archer of Derby, Kan., are expected to sign with the Razorbacks today, and Scott will wait until next week.

She will sign during a ceremony at her school.

The three are planning to make official visits to Fayetteville this weekend.

Scott, 5-9, of Orange Park (Fla.) St. Johns Country Day School, picked Arkansas over more than 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Florida, Florida State, Texas, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Alabama.

Archer picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Wichita State, Missouri State and Washington State, and Lawrence chose the Razorbacks over offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas State, Southern Miss and Saint Louis.

Others expected to visit

Neighbors is also expected to host highly touted prospects for visits on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Jordan Speiser, 6-1, of St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran High School of St. Charles County, and Class of 2027 targets Miciah 'Mimi' Fusilier, 6-3, of Camden Fairview, and Caroline Bradley, 6-4, of Oak Grove, La., will unofficially visit Fayetteville on Saturday.

They hold offers from Arkansas.