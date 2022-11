The city of Little Rock was continuing to experience network issues on Wednesday evening affecting its 311 phone line, according to a Twitter post from the city.

Information technology officials and service providers were trying to troubleshoot the issue, "but currently have no estimate for completion," the city said around 5 p.m.

An earlier Twitter post at 9:30 a.m. said the 311 phone service was unavailable but Little Rock's 311 app and website did not seem to be affected.