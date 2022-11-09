



Elks Lodge to serve veterans free dinner

Hot Springs Elks Lodge No. 380, 132 Abbott Place, will honor veterans and their families with a free spaghetti dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday.

Call 501-525-1020 for more information.

Local political analyst to address TEA Party

Russell Thomas, a local political analyst, will discuss election results and Hot Springs taxes at Wednesday's Garland County TEA Party meeting.

The group will meet at noon Wednesday at Smokin' In Style, 2278 Albert Pike.

City, county offices close for Veterans Day

All city and Garland County offices and departments, except public safety and the airport, will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

The Hot Springs Solid Waste Department's residential collection, Earth Angel recycling and leaf and mulch collections will run a day behind schedule on Saturday. Commercial collection will run as scheduled.

The city's compost facility and the Garland County Landfill will be closed Friday. House-to-house collection service will continue as scheduled in the county, County Judge Darryl Mahoney said in a news release.

Intracity Transit bus and paratransit service will run as scheduled, but Transportation Depot will be closed.

WCAWDB committee to hold teleconference

The executive committee of the West Central Arkansas Workforce Development Board will have a Teleconference at 9 a.m. today. The call-in number for the meeting is 646-838-1723, The PIN is 207824964#.

Gudrun bike event to affect traffic Friday

There will be traffic interruptions for the Gudrun Northwoods Mountain Bike Festival Slow Roll Group Ride, which will take place at 5 p.m. Friday.

The ride will start on Church Street, behind the Hot Springs Convention Center and then proceed along Malvern Avenue, Spring Street, Central Avenue, Fountain Street, through the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa lobby, back to Fountain and then to Central, Whittington Avenue, Woodfin Street, and then back on Central to Malvern.

The event will end at the 420Eats Food Court, 420 Malvern Ave.

Road construction to close part of Central

The outside northbound lane of Central Avenue, between Morrison Avenue and W. Belding Street, will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. today for road construction.

Caution signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists are advised to use caution in this area.



