NLR City Council incumbent ahead

North Little Rock City Council Ward 2 incumbent Linda Robinson was leading Nicole Hart in early returns Tuesday night.

Ward 2 includes the city's downtown and east areas. Hart, 43, is a combat military veteran and former governor Mike Beebe's military and veterans liaison. Robinson, 68, is the longest-serving Black woman on the city's council with nearly 20 years of experience.

Unofficial, incomplete returns for Ward 2 showed:

Hart 1,381

Robinson 1,913

In Ward 4, Jane Ginn and Vince Insalaco III were in a close race late Tuesday.

Unofficial, incomplete returns for Ward 4 showed:

Insalaco 2,856

Ginn 2,853

Ward 4 is part of the city's north end. Ginn, 73, has served Ward 4 for the last four years and is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the North Little Rock Fire Department union. Insalaco, 42, worked in state government in the Beebe administration in the Department of Finance and Administration, the Department of Human Services and the treasurer's office.

City Council members serve four-year terms and make $11,000 per year.