No problems seen in state’s election

Elections in Arkansas seemed to be moving along smoothly as of Tuesday afternoon, a state official said.

"We've all kind of been talking about how eerily quiet it's been," said Kevin Niehaus, director of public relations and government relations for the Arkansas secretary of state's office.

"I will say typically on Election Day, there may be a hiccup or two in the morning with people kind of getting up and going, but then it typically is pretty quiet the rest of the day until you get closer to the close of the polls," Niehaus added. "But just in general, it's been a relatively quiet day so far.

"We're always kind of keeping our ears open and trying to stay vigilant on this stuff, but we're not foreseeing [future issues] right now."