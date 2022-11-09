Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Source: Irving, Silver met

Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. That came hours after Silver said Irving made a "reckless decision" to post on his Twitter feed a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and said he would be meeting with him within a week. They finally did on Tuesday, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on anonymity because the meeting and its details were private.

BASEBALL

Rodriguez, Harris win awards

Center fielders Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners and Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves were chosen rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay. Rodriguez won the American League award Tuesday after hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBI this season to help Seattle earn its first playoff berth since 2001. He stole 25 bases and compiled an .853 OPS. Harris took the National League honor after making his major league debut May 28 and batting .297 with 19 homers and 64 RBI for the NL East champion Braves. He had 20 stolen bases and an .853 OPS. Rodriguez received all seven first-place votes in balloting announced by the publication. Harris garnered six, with the other one going to Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider. Rodriguez and Harris, both 21, are among the three finalists in their respective leagues for the Rookie of the Year awards to be announced Monday by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Antonetti named top exec

Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti was voted Major League Baseball's Executive of the Year on Tuesday after his young team won the American League Central with a $68 million payroll that was 27th among the 30 teams. Cleveland went 92-70 while using 17 players who made their major league debuts. The youngest team in the postseason, the Guardians lost a five-game division series to the New York Yankees. Antonetti, 47, has been in charge of Cleveland's baseball operations as general manager from 2011-15 and president of baseball operations since October 2015. A 1996 graduate of Georgetown with a master's degree from Massachusetts in business administration, Antonetti started in MLB as a Montreal Expos intern in 1997 and became assistant director of player development that November. He joined Cleveland in 1999 and became assistant general manager three years later. In voting conducted by major league clubs before the postseason, Atlanta Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was second and Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto was third. Oakland executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane won the initial award in 2018, followed by Tampa Bay General Manager Erik Neander in 2019, Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman in 2020 and San Francisco Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi last year.

TENNIS

Musetti off to good start

Tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti got off to a strong start at the Next Gen ATP Finals with a 4-2, 4-2, 4-2 win over Tseng Chun-hsin on Tuesday. Musetti is the highest-seeded player for the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players after Paris Masters champion Holger Rune withdrew to be an alternate for the ATP Finals. At No. 23, Musetti is also the only player in the eight-man field ranked in the top 40. Also, Jiri Lehecka beat Francesco Passaro 4-1, 4-3 (7), 4-1; and Brandon Nakashima defeated Matteo Arnaldi 2-4, 4-3 (7), 4-3 (4), 3-4 (4), 4-2. This is the fifth edition of the event, which features shorter sets of first to four games and other experimental format changes. New rules for this edition include no changeovers after the first game of each set and only one sit-down per set after three games; a 15-second serve clock after aces, double-faults and unreturned serves; and coaching during an opponent's medical time out or toilet break.

Pair open with King wins

Australia and Kazakhstan claimed victories on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup, the biggest team event in women's tennis. The Australians, bidding for a first title in the competition in 48 years, beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group B thanks to victories by Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic in singles. Kazakhstan won by the same score against Britain, the host nation, in Group C after Yulia Putintseva and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won their singles matches. Australia is a seven-time winner of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup. All of its titles came from 1964-74. Sanders beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-3, while Tomljanovic was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the Scottish city of Glasgow. Kuzmova teamed up with Tereza Mihalikova to beat Sanders and Ellen Perez in the doubles. Putintseva recovered to beat Katie Boulter 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Rybakina, ranked No. 22, dispatched Harriet Dart in a 6-1, 6-4 win. In the doubles, Rybakina and Anna Danilina lost 7-5, 6-3 to Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett, who were making their tournament debuts. There are 12 teams in the competition and they are split into four groups of three. Each match consists of two singles and a doubles. The group winners will advance to the semifinals on Saturday, with the final on Sunday.