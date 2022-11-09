OPEC+ cuts move oil to near $100

Oil's rise toward $100 a barrel is exposing some of the risks in OPEC+'s controversial production cuts.

For about a month, the cuts -- equaling roughly 2% of global oil supplies -- appeared to fulfill its stated aim of stabilizing oil markets, with crude prices steadying against a deteriorating backdrop for fuel demand.

Now, at the midpoint between the Oct. 5 OPEC+ meeting and the group's next gathering in December, prices have moved close to triple digits again as seasonal demand threatens to coincide with additional sanctions on Russian supplies.

"I think OPEC+ is super happy with stabilizing Brent in the $90s," said Helge Andre Martinsen, senior analyst at DNB Bank in Oslo. But "there is a real risk of over-tightening in the next three-to-five months."

Brent rose to a two-month high of $99.56 a barrel Monday, before settling Tuesday at about $95 a barrel, according to MarketWatch.

The run-up threatens to further inflame relations between President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia, the defacto leader of the oil cartel. Biden has fiercely criticized the kingdom for the supply curbs, accusing the long-time American ally of abetting fellow OPEC+ member Russia in its war on Ukraine.

In the weeks following the decision by OPEC+ to cut output by 2 million barrels a day the political fallout was intense. But initial trends in crude prices and demand gave some vindication to the strategy, which was spearheaded by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Oil demand has proved to be "significantly lower" than expectations, according to Russell Hardy, chief executive of Vitol Group, the world's biggest independent crude trader. Demand in China, the world's biggest oil importer, is unlikely to recover from strict pandemic lockdowns until the second half of 2023, Hardy said in a Bloomberg television interview.

"We're in a world where demand is sloshing downward," said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup. "There's ample supply in the market."

Instead of the potential shortage that was being predicted a few months ago, global markets now face a surplus this quarter, according to OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al Ghais.

"From the viewpoint of someone wanting to be preemptive about the balances, you would probably be happy you cut when you did,"said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered Bank.

The OPEC+ supply cuts, which started this month, anchored crude near $95 a barrel, high enough to buoy revenues for the cartel's 23 members but not the excessive spike that many politicians had predicted. Time-spreads for Brent -- the price differentials between monthly futures contracts that are seen as a gauge of supply and demand -- have remained stable.

"It's not so much reducing the volume to increase the price, it's really balancing supply and demand," Oman's Energy Minister Salim Al-Aufi said Tuesday at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt. "That's exactly what we've seen -- we've not seen an increase in price since the reduction was announced. It's stabilized."

In recent days, however, oil prices have gained momentum. Tentative signs of re-opening in China pushed prices higher Friday, and the advance continued Monday.

"Brent is flirting with $100 again," said Christof Ruhl, senior analyst at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy. "That's exactly where no one in consuming countries -- from central banks fighting inflation or finance ministries preventing recession to a public that supports Ukraine against Russia -- wanted to see it."

The OPEC+ alliance is due to meet Dec. 4, a day before the European Union is set to embargo Russian oil. The tension between the two countervailing forces of weakening demand and tightening supply may dominate proceedings.

Oman's Al-Aufi said OPEC+ is "comfortable" with crude between $90 and $100 a barrel. The group will review its production levels periodically and could respond if it looks like the market needs more, he said. "We can increase (production) if we think the prices are getting crazy," Al-Aufi said.

A RACE FOR GULF OIL

Many of the world's oil refineries are rushing to try and guarantee supplies of Middle East crude for next year, fearful of what's to become of Russia's giant export program.

In less than a month, almost all companies in the EU will be barred from purchasing seaborne cargoes from Russia -- an attempt by the 27-nation bloc to punish the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine.

The restrictions' full impact will only really start to become clear once the measures enter into force, but there has been widespread speculation that the Russia's petroleum exports -- among the world's largest -- will slide.

That uncertainty has prompted at least nine traders and refiners in Asia and Europe to try to maintain or increase how much they get from the Middle East under so-called term contracts. Officials in Asia say their requests have been met.

But with Saudi Arabia and other producers in the region having pledged to cut output, there's no guarantee that every buyer will be so fortunate.

"Most of Asian refineries, including our company, are trying to maintain the same amount of Middle Eastern crude and some may even increase a little bit," Lin Keh-Yen, spokesperson for Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp., said. "If European countries start to lift crude from the Middle East, there will be more competition in the spot market."

That could mean intensifying competition for spot cargoes from the United States, North Sea and even the Persian Gulf.

Atop Europe's imports ban, the EU has also pledged to bar the provision of insurance, brokerage and shipping anywhere in the world -- unless the oil in question is purchased under a price cap program.

The actual level of that cap hasn't been decided yet by the Group of Seven industrialized nations, creating another layer of uncertainty.

At least five refiners and traders in Asia have agreed to either boost or maintain crude supplies from the Middle East for 2023, concluding what's known as term-talks, said traders who participated in the discussions.

In Europe, people at four refiners said the same thing -- while noting that the final outcome will depend on availability.

Information for this article was contributed by Grant Smith, John Ainger, Manus Cranny, Sharon Cho, Julian Lee and Sherry Su of Bloomberg News (WPNS).