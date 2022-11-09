OPINION | NATE ALLEN | Brazile’s double-double off the bench spelled trouble for North Dakota State

FAYETTEVILLE - With its allegedly most impactful player injury idled, Arkansas needed impact elsewhere in its basketball season opener Monday night.

Sophomore via University of Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile off the bench impacted against a good Summit League North Dakota State Bison team. NDSU, 23-10 last season, tied 21-21 at 5:57 of the 34-26 Arkansas led first half before falling, 76-58.

Allegedly impactful describes Nick Smith only because the freshman has not played an official Razorbacks game.

Just prior to Monday's game at Walton Arena Coach Eric Musselman's Razorbacks issued a release that 6-5 guard Smith "is going through right knee management and is being withheld for precautionary measures. There is no timetable for his return."

Smith, who played his high school ball at North Little Rock, so impressed leading the Charging Wildcats to the 2022 state championship averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists that SEC Coaches voted him Preseason First Team.

Now, with 1-0 Fordham coming Friday to Fayetteville, Musselman said, "We've just got to be next man up."

Brazile, 21 points, 12 rebounds, and a blocked shot, and the game-leading 22 points from 6-6 junior transfer via Wichita State guard Ricky Council were next men up against NDSU.

Brazile's next came first. The 6-10 forward enthused the crowd blocking the season's first shot, hitting Arkansas' first three upon the team's 0 for 3 on threes start plus thunder dunking.

For Brazile, and the Hogs it was a 180 turnaround from this touted collection of transfers and freshmen introduction together to the big time. On Oct. 29 they were exhibition game annihilated, 90-60 by the well-seasoned Texas Longhorns in Austin.

Musselman anticipated the Texas trip as "eye-opening."

It was, Brazile said.

"I just came out sloppy during the Texas game," Brazile said Monday. "So, the emphasis was just to never do that again and be more aggressive offensively and defensively."

Brazile lived up to it Monday night offensively and rebounding.

"I thought he was really, really good offensively," Musselman said. "Really impressed with his 3-point shooting (3 of 6). And then when people crowd him, he's going to have the ability to beat them off the bounce and draw free throws attempted."

But one game into the season Musselman isn't recommending anyone for any Hall of Fame.

"Think he's going to have to have more of an impact defensively than he did tonight," Musselman said. "I thought Nelson did a good job of attacking and getting into his body."

Bison forward Grant Nelson scored 14 of his total 17 points in the second half.

"We can't rely on blocking shots," Musselman said. "We need to go vertical a little bit better against guys of equal size. We need to be a little bit more physical."

Musselman acknowledged Brazile's home on the rebounding range.

"He's a great range rebounder," Musselman said. "He has the ability to rebound outside of his area, which a lot of people don't have."