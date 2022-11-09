100 years ago

Nov. 9, 1922

EL DORADO -- The sky north of here tonight resembles a giant Aurora Borealis, leaping and dancing on the dome of the heavens caused by the larger gusher of the Jackson, Workman and Thompson Oil Company, which caught fire about 11 o'clock this morning after it had come in making, it is estimated, 10,000 to 15,000 barrels of oil. The well is located on the McDonald lease, in section 1-18-16, and was brought in at 7 o'clock this morning. It was closed in shortly after the test due to the enormous pressure.

50 years ago

Nov. 9, 1972

• The Little Rock Board of Directors Wednesday night approved a parks development program for 1973 calling for expenditures of $327,478 half of it from federal funds. The proposal calls for buying the site of the old Centennial School at Fifteenth and Wolfe Streets for for $55,000 and spending $50,000 to develop the property into a park.

25 years ago

Nov. 9, 1997

HOT SPRINGS -- A new battlefield may be opening in the war between local government and the owners of the local topless dance clubs. The Garland County Quorum Court is sending one of its committees on a reconnaissance mission to see whether county government should enter the fray. There are six adult cabarets in Hot Springs and none in the county. But a city zoning ordinance enacted in 1994 mandates the clubs relocate further away from churches, schools, parks and residential zones, and gave them four years to do so. If the clubs do not obtain an extension, they will have to move by Jan 1. Several of them are thinking of moving out of the city and into the county, said Ed Williams, owner of Ginger-Magic, one of the clubs.

10 years ago

Nov. 9, 2012

• The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday threw out five capital murder convictions, and the accompanying five life sentences, that a Garland County jury imposed last year against Samuel Lee Conway of Hot Springs in the 2009 slayings of five Pearcy residents. Although Garland County Prosecuting Attorney Steve Oliver promised Thursday that he will retry Conway, a Florida woman whose father, brother, sister-in-law and nephew were killed says she blames Oliver and the judge for the mistake that led to the convictions being overturned. The Supreme Court sided with arguments made by Little Rock appellate attorney Janis Vaughan. Vaughan said Conway's right to a fair trial was thwarted when Circuit Judge Homer Wright refused to dismiss a juror who said near the end of testimony that he had made up his mind about Conway's guilt, telling the judge, "I don't think I can be a fair juror anymore."