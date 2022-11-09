Police: Minor killed, 3 men hurt in Washington County crash

A minor was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Springdale just before noon on Sunday, police said.

The crash happened after a 2020 Hyundai sideswiped a 2005 Chevrolet before rear-ending a 2002 Toyota, according to a preliminary report from Springdale police.

The Toyota struck a utility pole, killing the minor, who was a passenger, the report states. Two 19-year-old Rogers men who were also passengers in the Toyota were injured.

The Hyundai’s driver, a 21-year-old Springdale man, was also hurt, according to the report.

Police said the injured were taken to Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital in Springdale.

The report said the driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the crash.

Authorities at the scene reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of crash.