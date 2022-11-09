Potter ahead in school vote

Newcomer Wendy Potter was leading Lindsey Gustafson late Tuesday for the Zone 5 School Board seat in the Pulaski County Special School District -- a seat Gustafson has held by appointment since last year.

The unofficial, incomplete returns were:

Potter 1,166

Gustafson 1,019

Potter, 42, works for Priority 1 Logistics, is a 1998 graduate of Bryant High School and is the mother of three sons.

Potter said she wanted changes in district operations, including a review of district policies on personnel and student discipline, which she said are currently slanted in favor of administrators.

Gustafson, 52, currently the Pulaski County Special board's president, is a district alum, a mother of six and dean for academic affairs at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. From 2013-16, she was president of the district's Community Advisory Board when the district was operating under state control.

This year's election winner will have to run again in November 2023 to serve a full five-year term. School board members are unpaid.

Zone 5 takes in the east part of Maumelle and the Marche, Crystal Hill and Camp Robinson areas.