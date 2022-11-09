PREP FB: Meredith relies on strength to power Greenland offense

GREENLAND -- Max Meredith finds solitude in the music of clanging iron, stacking weight plates on each side of a steel bar, then hoisting it into the air.

The chaos of the weight room is where Meredith can tune the rest of the world out. The state powerlifter said he's most at home there, and the results are evident.

"Spending time in the weight room helps me find peace," said the Greenland quarterback. "I can go in there and lift and it takes my mind off of things."

Meredith (6-0, 225 pounds) is not the prototypical quarterback. His strength is legendary in the Pirates' football program. And it's not confined to just the weight room or the football field. Meredith is also a track standout and won the Class 3A state shot put title last season with a toss of 46 feet, .50 inches. The next closest toss was 44-11.

Greenland football Coach Lee Larkan said he has had other quarterbacks in his program who were throwers in track, but none of them were shot putters with the strength of Meredith.

"He is unique in that regard," said Larkan. "I think his strength is a huge asset to play quarterback. He has a strong presence in the pocket when he throws, and he's a tough runner to bring down because of his size. We knew Max was going to be a good quarterback for us and he been all we thought he'd be."

The Pirates (7-3) rebounded from a season-opening loss to Lincoln to win seven of nine games. Heading into Friday night's Class 3A first-round playoff game at Fouke, Greenland has won four straight games including last week's 26-13 win against rival West Fork in the regular-season finale.

Greenland's only other two losses came to state powers Booneville (55-21) and Charleston (41-6) in 3A-1 Conference play. Meredith said the competition in the 3A-1 on a weekly basis has prepared the Pirates for the postseason.

"We had a tough game every week in conference," Meredith said. "There are some really good teams in this conference, not just a couple but all of the teams. We've seen good competition all season, as good as we'll see anywhere."

The Pirates leaned heavily on their run game in the win against West Fork with Seth Center and Tucker Meaders leading the way. Meredith also had a solid running game with 90 yards.

Balance has been the key for the Pirates, said Larkan.

"Max is a good passer and he's put up some good numbers this season in our offense," Larkan said. "We knew with him coming back we had a chance to win seven or eight games, and we should have won eight. We lost the opener to Lincoln basically because of me, but the kids responded like we thought they would and we had the kind of season we thought we'd have.

"Our run game has been really good the past three, four weeks and we're getting contributions from a lot of players. That makes it hard for teams to focus just on one or two players."

In a 43-8 win against Hackett two weeks ago, Meredith passed for 139 yards on 9-of-10 passing and one score, and Meadors ran for two touchdowns. The week before in a 42-8 win against Cedarville, Meadors and Center combined for 313 yards and 3 touchdowns.