PREP FB: Moss helps provide running lanes up front for Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Running backs pick their friends wisely, starting with their teammates up front who pave the way and enable them to have success on Friday nights.

That's especially true with run-heavy teams like Prairie Grove, where senior running back Ethan Miller counts his offensive linemen, including senior right tackle James Moss, among his best friends.

"I've known James since the third or fourth grade," said Miller, who's rushed for over 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons for Prairie Grove. "James always makes the blocks so we have a hole to run through. Those guys on the offensive line don't get enough credit. I know they've always got my back."

Prairie Grove's offense must be in unison if the Tigers are to have any success while competing in Class 5A state playoffs for the first time. Prairie Grove's first test comes Friday night when the Tigers host Batesville in a first-round playoff game.

Batesville (7-3) is coming off a 16-7 victory over No. 1 seed Valley View from the 5A-East, while Prairie Grove (7-3) hopes to reverse course following consecutive 5A-West Conference defeats to Shiloh Christian and Farmington.

Prairie Grove stood at 7-1 on the season and held a 22-21 halftime lead over the Saints, who begin postseason play ranked No. 2 behind Little Rock Parkview in Class 5A. The bottom fell out in the second half for Prairie Grove, which gave up 27 consecutive points and lost 55-22 to Shiloh Christian.

Prairie Grove fell behind 34-12 at rival Farmington before storming back to within 41-40 after Camden Patterson connected with Conner Hobbs on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 48 seconds remaining. The Tigers then went for the win with a two-point try that failed, leaving Farmington with the one-point victory.

Moss said the Tigers can use their second-half performance against Farmington as a carryover into Friday's tussle with Batesville, which won a state championship in 2003. The Pioneers had back-to-back 11-win seasons in 2013 and 2014 and reached the state finals again in 2012 and 2013.

"We rallied back in the second half against Farmington," Moss said. "If we play like that, I think we'll do pretty well against Batesville."

Moss has done very well as a student-athlete at Prairie Grove, where he carries nearly a nearly 4.0 grade point average while starting on the offensive line as a junior and senior. Moss (6-0, 290), almost takes a turn on the defensive line on occasion for the Tigers.

"A quiet leader and a tremendous blocker," Prairie Grove Coach Danny Abshier said of Moss. "Desire is not in question. Always wants to do well."

Prairie Grove and Batesville have a common opponent in Harrison, which will begin the Class 5A state playoffs at Wynne. Harrison lost 46-40 to Prairie Grove on Sept. 30 after losing 25-24 in overtime to Batesville on Sept. 9.