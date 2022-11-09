Pulaski County Quorum Court hopefuls await returns

Candidates for four spots on the Pulaski County Quorum Court, including one incumbent and seven newcomers, were awaiting election results Tuesday night.

In three of the races, Rebekah Davis faced Sandy Furrer in District 1, Natalie Capps was competing against Katherine Dudley in District 2 and Kathy Lewison faced Lorri Justice in District 3.

District 1 encompasses west Little Rock including Lake Maumelle and Roland. Davis, 35, promoted her campaign in support of tax relief for individuals, families and small businesses and opposing covid-19 mandates. Furrer, 70, hopes to address community concerns for better roads, bridges, litter clearing and crime prevention.

With 3 out of 15 precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Davis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,262 Furrer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,810

District 2 includes parts of Hillcrest, the Heights, northwest Little Rock and west Pulaski County. Capps, 44, said her expertise as the only clinical medical provider on the county’s governing body would assist in voting on certain issues. If elected, Dudley, 42, said she hoped the Quorum Court could provide more resources for at-risk youth so they do not fall into the prison system.

With 2 out of 14 precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Capps . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,823 Dudley . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,449

District 3 includes the northwestern edge of Little Rock, with Pleasant Valley at the center. Justice, 54, ran on Republican party principles and said she believes in accountability and transparency. Lewison, 75, said her priorities include public safety, more youth services, safe drinking water and a county budget that doesn’t raise current taxes.

With 8 out of 12 precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Lewison . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,195 Justice . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,847

Staci Medlock was up for re-election against newcomer Mark Clinton in District 15 — an area of North Little Rock that includes parts of the Lakewood neighborhood, residential sections lining both sides of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, and residential areas north of Interstate 40 and west of U.S. 67/167. Clinton, 61, focused on public safety while Medlock, 54, said her expertise as a Realtor gave her an advantage in the district to know its needs.

With 6 out of 10 precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Medlock . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,286 Clinton . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,799

Quorum Court members are elected for two-year terms. The 2022 maximum annual per diem pay for a Justice of the Peace in Pulaski County is $16,382.



