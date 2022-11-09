Sections
High school basketball scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 4:00 a.m.
basketball scoring during match in arena basketball tile / Getty Images

High school basketball

Tuesday's scores

Boys

Armorel 63, Crowley's Ridge 52

Benton 56, Greenbrier 49

Benton Harmony Grove 74, Saline Co. Homeschool 20

Bergman 73, Alpena 38

Bradford 57, Carlisle 34

Bradley 66, Emerson 21

Calico Rock 69, Norfork 43

Concord 74, Rose Bud 68

Eureka Springs 47, St. Paul 27

Founders Classical Bentonville 54, NW Ark. Homeschool 18

Green Forest 73, Yellville-Summit 38

Guy-Perkins 76, Perryville 33

Helena-West Helena 64, KIPP Delta 36

Johnson Co. Westside 53, Deer 23

LISA Academy North 73, Maumelle Charter 29

Little Rock Central 98, Joe T. Robinson 41

Maumelle 65, Conway 62

Mount Vernon-Enola 54, Pangburn 44

Pea Ridge 61, Alma 56

Prairie Grove 54, Ozark 51

Riverside 77, Hillcrest 47

Shirley 74, Rural Special 30

Siloam Springs 53, Berryville 44

Subiaco Academy 60, Ozark Catholic 44

West Side Greers Ferry 62, Timbo 41

Girls

Benton Harmony Grove 61, Saline Co. Homeschool 34

Bentonville 68, Little Rock Central 47

Bentonville West 64, El Dorado 34

Bradley 54, Emerson 32

Caddo Hills 39, Centerpoint 21

Corning 51, Jonesboro Westside 39

Episcopal Collegiate 45, Dermott 39

Hector 58, Pottsville 49

Helena-West Helena 102, KIPP Delta 12

Little Rock Southwest 37, Maumelle 30

Lonoke 53, eStem 11

Mammoth Spring 60, Maynard 33

Maumelle Charter 53, LISA Academy North 20

Morrilton 56, Harrison 35

Mount St. Mary 57, Mills 38

Mount Vernon-Enola 35, Pangburn 34

Mountain Pine 73, Prescott 37

Newport 61, Buffalo Island Central 51

Omaha 49, Lead Hill 46

Perryville 73, Guy-Perkins 48

Prairie Grove 45, Ozark 43

Rison 45, White Hall 27

Rogers Heritage 61, Siloam Springs 42

Sacred Heart 55, Two Rivers 29

Thaden 46, Haas Hall Bentonville 15

Tuckerman 54, Bay 19

Valley Springs 67, Marshall 50

Vilonia 52, Bryant 50

White Co. Central 65, Midland 51

Wonderview 68, South Side Bee Branch 64

Print Headline: Scores

