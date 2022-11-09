High school basketball scores

High school basketball
Tuesday's scores
Boys
Armorel 63, Crowley's Ridge 52
Benton 56, Greenbrier 49
Benton Harmony Grove 74, Saline Co. Homeschool 20
Bergman 73, Alpena 38
Bradford 57, Carlisle 34
Bradley 66, Emerson 21
Calico Rock 69, Norfork 43
Concord 74, Rose Bud 68
Eureka Springs 47, St. Paul 27
Founders Classical Bentonville 54, NW Ark. Homeschool 18
Green Forest 73, Yellville-Summit 38
Guy-Perkins 76, Perryville 33
Helena-West Helena 64, KIPP Delta 36
Johnson Co. Westside 53, Deer 23
LISA Academy North 73, Maumelle Charter 29
Little Rock Central 98, Joe T. Robinson 41
Maumelle 65, Conway 62
Mount Vernon-Enola 54, Pangburn 44
Pea Ridge 61, Alma 56
Prairie Grove 54, Ozark 51
Riverside 77, Hillcrest 47
Shirley 74, Rural Special 30
Siloam Springs 53, Berryville 44
Subiaco Academy 60, Ozark Catholic 44
West Side Greers Ferry 62, Timbo 41
Girls
Benton Harmony Grove 61, Saline Co. Homeschool 34
Bentonville 68, Little Rock Central 47
Bentonville West 64, El Dorado 34
Bradley 54, Emerson 32
Caddo Hills 39, Centerpoint 21
Corning 51, Jonesboro Westside 39
Episcopal Collegiate 45, Dermott 39
Hector 58, Pottsville 49
Helena-West Helena 102, KIPP Delta 12
Little Rock Southwest 37, Maumelle 30
Lonoke 53, eStem 11
Mammoth Spring 60, Maynard 33
Maumelle Charter 53, LISA Academy North 20
Morrilton 56, Harrison 35
Mount St. Mary 57, Mills 38
Mount Vernon-Enola 35, Pangburn 34
Mountain Pine 73, Prescott 37
Newport 61, Buffalo Island Central 51
Omaha 49, Lead Hill 46
Perryville 73, Guy-Perkins 48
Prairie Grove 45, Ozark 43
Rison 45, White Hall 27
Rogers Heritage 61, Siloam Springs 42
Sacred Heart 55, Two Rivers 29
Thaden 46, Haas Hall Bentonville 15
Tuckerman 54, Bay 19
Valley Springs 67, Marshall 50
Vilonia 52, Bryant 50
White Co. Central 65, Midland 51
Wonderview 68, South Side Bee Branch 64