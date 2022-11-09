Some Redfield ballots omit local race

A problem with ballots in Redfield forced the Jefferson County Election Commission to fix voting machines in the middle of Election Day.

Linda Diann Smith ran for Ward 3 Position 1 alderman along with her opponent, Rachel Toland.

On Tuesday night, election results posted at Family Church in Redfield were 137 votes for Toland, 68 for Smith and 25 under votes, for a total of 230 votes.

Redfield residents aren't restricted to vote for just people in their ward, but rather, anyone in the city limits can vote. Smith lives in Ward 3 and decided to run for that position.

On Tuesday morning, Smith saw social media posts that residents weren't seeing any names on their ballot for alderman.

She kept seeing the posts. Some people had the alderman position on their ballot.

Others did not. A complaint was filed at the church where people vote in Redfield.

The Jefferson County Election Commission was called. By early afternoon Smith's and Toland's names were added.

"But people who voted before then were told they could come back and vote again for alderman but by paper ballot," Smith said. "But how many people are going to do that?

How would they know to do that only by word-of-mouth and social media?"

Smith said that she wanted a fair election and everyone should have a right to vote for the candidate they wanted to vote for. That would be impossible if the two candidates' names weren't even on the ballot, she said.

Smith said she is concerned about absentee ballots and votes cast during early voting. She also wonders how the paper ballots, if anyone cast them, will be certified.

Jefferson County Election Commission Chairman Mike Adam said he was announcing election results and could not go into details about Redfield. "The problem was fixed," he said.

On Tuesday night, Smith said she would study what recourse she and Toland have.

"I would like the citizens of Redfield to vote whoever they chose," Smith said. "Everybody who voted should have an opportunity to vote for who they want to vote for."