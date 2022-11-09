Springdale council approves $67 million budget for 2023; OKs pay raises for police, other city employees

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council on Tuesday approved 6-2 the 2023 budget for the city.

The budget will provide the city with a $67,501,450 operating budget and a predicted $4.2 million surplus at the end of 2023.

The city expects the $53 million 2022 budget to close at the end of the year with a $4 million surplus.

Council members also on Tuesday unanimously approved $2.29 million for 6% raises for the Springdale Police Department.

In addition, all city employees will receive a 6% cost of living adjustment with their 2023 salaries.

The council also approved the 6% pay raise for the city's elected officials. The raises will go into effect Jan. 1.

The 2023 salaries include $168,901 for Mayor Doug Sprouse. Other salaries include City Attorney Ernest Cate, $143,275; City Clerk and Treasurer Denise Pearce, $118,327; City Council members, $12,720; Planning Commission members, $5,088.

The officials' 2022 salaries were $159,341 for the mayor; $111,629 for city clerk and treasurer; $135,165 for city attorney; $10,667 for City Council members; and $4,800 for Planning Commission members.

Council member Mark Fougerousse voted against the budget approval. He said he wanted to delay the vote to give him more time to review the budget.

Council member Mike Overton also voted against the 2023 budget. He has voted against every city budget during his 20-plus years serving on the City Council.

Police Chief Frank Gamble said the department today would open an application period for the Civil Service test that will be administered in January for people interested in becoming police officers.

He presented both the pay raises and longevity pay when the council members met Oct. 21 to review the budget with department heads. He said he hoped the pay raises would help in recruitment and retention of officers.

The council in the Oct. 21 meeting approved $255,5oo in longevity pay for police officers and $300,000 for firefighters. The public safety officials first would receive incentive pay at five years and another bump in salary every five years they work for their respective departments.

The council voted to take the money for the raises and longevity pay from the city's undesignated funds in the 2022 budget. That fund currently holds about $20 million said Colby Fulfer, the mayors' chief of staff. He expects to end the year with $22 million.

He said the growth in the city has led to increased sales tax receipts.



