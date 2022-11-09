COLLEGE ATHLETICS

UALR announces 2023 HOF induction class

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock, in a Tuesday morning release, named Pete Myers, Ryan Scott and Latasha "Fruity" Richard-Ketchum as the three Class of 2023 inductees into its Hall of Fame.

Myers, a men's basketball player from 1984-86, led the Trojans to the Trans American Athletic Conference Tournament title as a senior in 1986, getting UALR to the NCAA tournament, where they upset No. 3 seed Notre Dame, 90-83, to reach the Round of 32.

Scott, who played baseball for the Trojans from 2013-16, hit .435 in 2016 -- tops among all Division I players -- en route to Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-America honors from Louisville Slugger and Collegiate Baseball.

Richard-Ketchum, a distance runner from 1995-99, was an eight-time Sun Belt champion between her cross country, indoor and outdoor seasons. She's listed 10 times in the cross country and track record books and reached the 1996 NCAA cross country championships.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASEBALL

Travs' Dollard named TL Pitcher of Year

Minor League Baseball announced Arkansas Travelers right-hander Taylor Dollard as the Texas League Pitcher of the Year on Tuesday afternoon after a season in which he led all of minor-league baseball with 16 wins.

Dollard, the Seattle Mariners' fifth-round selection in 2020, posted a 16-2 record with a 2.25 ERA over 144 innings and 27 starts for the Travs. He's the second Travelers pitcher to earn the honor in the last three seasons -- Darren McCaughan collected the award in 2019.

Dollard led the Texas League in wins, innings and ERA but also WHIP (0.95) and opponent batting average (.203).

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOCCER

WBC men headed to AMC championship

The Williams Baptist College men advanced to the American Midwest Conference championship match Tuesday with a 5-2 overtime victory over Harris-Stowe.

The Eagles trailed 2-0 early, but got goals from Thiago Nascimento in the 38th minute and Gabriel de Paula in the 87th minute to force overtime. Jacobo Obradors' goal eight minutes into the first overtime period gave Williams Baptist the lead for good, and in the second overtime, Ican Perez and Fernando Paya scored to pad the lead.

Williams Baptist will face either Missouri Baptist or Columbia at 1 p.m. Friday in Walnut Ridge.

BASKETBALL

Lyon College women lose season opener

Lyon College led 18-10 after the first quarter of its game against College of the Ozarks (4-2), but the Scots were outscored 26-13 in the second quarter on the way to a 92-80 loss at Keeter Gymnasium in Point Lookout, Mo.

Lyon (0-1) got as close as 68-64 at the end of the third quarter, thanks to 75% (12 of 16) shooting from the floor, but College of the Ozarks scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to take the victory.

Allison Byars and Paige Tate led Lyon with 22 points each, while Kristen Baham and Mari-Hanna Newson added 12 each. Kayley Frank scored a game-high 25 points and Jordan Wersinger had 22 in the victory for College of the Ozarks.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services